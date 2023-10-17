Wales & West Utilities to explore linking up gas and electricity networks for system resilience

Gas network operator Wales & West Utilities has launched the HyVoltage Project to assess how new links between gas and electricity networks can help deliver more reliable and cost-effective energy.
The company said the project will explore the viability of introducing flexible vector conversion sites with integrated smart links between the gas and electricity distribution networks. These sites will produce hydrogen for storage or the gas grid when the electricity supply exceeds demand and generate clean power.
The project could overcome several challenges, such as the ability to store energy, produce low-carbon gas, generate electricity when it is needed most, and integrate different technologies into the energy network.
“If successful, our project hopes to show that exploiting existing gas network infrastructure is crucial to transitioning to a green energy system, offering significant cost savings for networks and consumers, regardless of whether the networks are used for distribution, storage or both,” said Sian Rowlands, innovation manager at Wales & West Utilities.
The project will be led by Wales & West Utilities with National Grid Electricity Distribution as non-funding partners.
Additionally, Wales & West Utilities started 19 new projects over 2022/23 funded by an investment of £2.2 million, including £1.5m of Network Innovation Allowance funding. Thirty-eight projects are planned for the rest of 2023 into 2024.