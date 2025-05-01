WATCH: EVIE award-winner JOLT talks ceremony success

Current± hears from John Rainford, commercial director at JOLT. JOLT was nominated for seven awards at last year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence awards (EVIEs) and took home EV Startup of the Year and Best New Services (C&I & Public).
“The reach of the EVIEs is far beyond just the charging industry,” John says: “It’s sparked conversations that we weren’t having before the wins.”
Described by judges as “an innovative solution”, JOLT integrates high-impact advertising into its public chargepoints, enabling it to reduce the cost of charging—even offering it free.
Watch the interview with John below:
His highlight of the ceremony (apart from winning) was being in a room full of peers, acknowledging that “a rising tide lifts all boats”.
“No one company is the solution, we are all part of a solution and we all complement each other.”
Nominations for the EVIEs 2025 are now open, with new award categories up for grabs! After the success of the sold-out EVIEs 2024 ceremony, 2025 is set to be bigger and shinier than ever.
This year, there are 29 categories (and 29 trophies!) that celebrate groundbreaking achievements in EV product and service design, advanced charging solutions, battery innovation, and fleet electrification.
The EVIE Awards ceremony will take place this year on 2 October in London. To make a nomination, see a full list of categories and book your table at the ceremony, visit the EVIEs website.