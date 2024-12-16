Watering down the ZEV mandate risks billions in private investment, industry says

Key stakeholders in EV charging infrastructure have urged the government to recommit to existing EV sales targets.
The joint call comes from ChargeUK, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), and BEAMA, the UK trade association for manufacturers and providers of energy infrastructure technologies and systems.
They say that rowing back the zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate—which mandates that vehicle manufacturers sell a minimum of 22% ZEVs in 2024, rising to 80% in 2030 and 100% in 2035—risks billions of pounds of investment in the UK.
The groups represent UK charge point operators, manufacturers, service providers, and the companies responsible for all associated infrastructure for grid connection and metering, as well as the industry’s investors.
According to the organisations, 57% of the 100 largest UK transport companies, representing £900 billion in turnover, have moved or plan on moving investments out of the UK to a market that is more supportive of their sustainability goals.
As such, public confirmation from the government that it will not weaken the ZEV mandate, despite rumours suggesting otherwise, would ensure private investment to fund charging infrastructure. In its Industrial Strategy Green Paper, the government identified low carbon industries as a core driver of the UK economy.
Overall, the UK automotive industry is exceeding its 22% ZEV sales target for the year: New AutoMotive figures show that one in four cars sold in November were fully electric and manufacturers are on track to meet ZEV mandate targets.
However, car manufacturing is down overall, and US carmaker Ford announced in November that it is cutting 800 UK jobs, calling the rules of the ZEV mandate “unworkable”, despite having pushed for a harsher mandate in 2022 when the quotas first came into focus.
The company that owns Vauxhall, Stellantis, announced it is shutting one of its two UK manufacturing sites. The company’s announcement said that the proposed closure, that will also create an all-electric, sustainable vehicle hub at its Ellesmere Port site in Cheshire through a £50 million investment, was “made within the context of the UK’s ZEV Mandate”.
A recent National Audit Office report suggested the EV charging industry is on track to exceed 300,000 chargers by 2030 and the EV infrastructure sector is expected to provide the training necessary for long-term, secure green jobs within the industry.
Yselkla Farmer, CEO of BEAMA, said: “We cannot underestimate the impact moving the goal posts again could have on UK investment and pace of electrification. A decision to back track on the ZEV mandate will be entirely counter to the UK’s longer term ambition to drive inward investment for manufacturing.”
CEO of the REA, Trevor Hutchings, also pointed out: “The government will not achieve its legally binding net zero targets without decarbonising transport. The government should focus on encouraging further consumer uptake rather than shifting the goal posts.”