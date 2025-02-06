Join us for an in-depth webinar on SolarEdge’s latest innovation, the CSS-OD Commercial Storage Solution. This session will provide a comprehensive overview of the CSS-OD, highlighting its cutting-edge features, diverse applications, robust safety systems and flexible configurations. Designed to optimise energy storage for commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors, the CSS-OD is a game-changer in the field of renewable energy.
The SolarEdge CSS-OD can be used across a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. It is ideal for businesses looking to maximise self-consumption of solar energy, reduce peak demand charges and ensure energy resilience. The system’s ability to support various use cases makes it a valuable asset for any organisation aiming to enhance its energy management strategy
Our sister publication PV Tech‘s editor, Ben Willis, will be talking with SolarEdge guest speaker and commercial sales manager Paul Meehan to explore how the SolarEdge CSS-OD Commercial Storage Solution can revolutionise your energy storage strategy. Learn from our experts about the detailed features, applications, safety systems, and configurations that make the CSS-OD a leading choice for commercial energy storage.
The webinar: A new commercial storage solution for the UK and European markets: the SolarEdge CSS-OD will take place at 3:00 PM GMT on Wednesday 26 February, 2025.
Find out more and register for this exclusive SolarEdge webinar: A new commercial storage solution for the UK and European markets: the SolarEdge CSS-OD here.