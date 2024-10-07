News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 7, 2024

Welsh firm announces trial of EV charging tech for homes without driveways

By Kit Million Ross
A hand lays a thin cable into a metal channel set into the ground
The Charge Gully (pictured) will soon be trialed in 80 locations. Image: Charge Gully.

A Welsh company has announced it will soon begin trials of a new system that allows electric vehicle (EV) owners to charge their vehicles from home, even if they do not have a suitable driveway.

Charge Gully has patented an EV charging system using a cable channel which sits flush with the pavement, allowing drivers to run an EV charging cable from their home to the street without creating a trip hazard. The product also self-closes when not in use, allowing the charger to be used overnight without the risk of tampering.

The firm has announced that it will begin trials of the system by installing 80 units across England and Scotland. As well as these, the company plans to test the technology in Wales at some point in the near future. To this, Ian Mach, director of Charge Gully said: “Being a Welsh company, we are eager to deploy our technology in Wales to help the many residents living in terraced houses, and other houses without driveways, charge their electric cars cheaply and conveniently from home.”

“Our solution removes one of the major barriers to EV adoption for a significant proportion of the population, and we’re excited to play a part in supporting the transition to cleaner transport across the UK.”

Home charging woes pose a major barrier to EV uptake

According to EV charger mapping company Zapmap, EV drivers without access to home charging spend over £1,000 more each year on charging than those who are able to charge from home; this fact can entirely wipe out the cost benefit of driving an EV over a petrol or diesel powered vehicle for some drivers.

As such, the UK government has been working to increase home EV charger installations to encourage wider EV charging uptake through funding solutions, including the Electric Vehicle Chargepoint Grant, which offers renters, landlords, and flat owners up to £350 off the installation cost of a home EV charger. However, this grant is set to close to applications in March 2025, with no replacement scheme announced.

At last week’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Energy Summit (EVIES) in London, a host of experts discussed the needed changes to facilitate the EV rollout, with a panel agreeing that policy interventions, such as home charging grants, are key to boosting EV uptake. Additionally, the Department for Transport’s Dr Sagar Mody emphasised that private investment is key to increasing EV charging infrastructure, the lack of which is well-known to be a barrier to many seeking to switch to an EV.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
charge gully, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Electricity pylon shot from below.

Ofgem consultation targets retail energy market innovation

Latent Drive SeaStack Technology

Green hydrogen: NTZC awards electrolyser competition winners, Statera plans ‘UK first’ utility-scale project

The East Coast Cluster.

UK confirms £21.7 billion carbon capture and storage investment

Offshore wind turbines at sunset

Celtic Sea key for UK’s £12 billion offshore wind opportunity

heat-pump-pixabay-UK-Parliment

Miliband approves over-allocation of boiler upgrade scheme vouchers

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.