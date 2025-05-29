Welsh government invests in tidal stream turbine blade research

A new project supported by the Welsh government is seeking to develop a new generation of tidal stream turbine blades.
Alongside four others, the project has received a share of £1 million from the Welsh government as part of the Vinnovate programme, which is run by the Vanguard Initiative, a pan-European institution which supports research institutions, academia, and industry with innovative new projects. The Vinnovate programme is designed to promote collaboration and innovation across industrial regions in Europe, with a particular focus on small to medium enterprises (SMEs).
The project will see the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Cymru, based in Broughton, join forces with not-for-profit social enterprise Menter Môn and the Welsh team of the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult to improve the efficiency, overall performance, and durability of turbine blades for tidal stream energy projects.
Two Galician companies are also involved in the project: marine renewable energy infrastructure manufacturer Magallanes Renovables and D3 Applied Technologies, a research organisation focused on aerodynamic and hydrodynamic research.
Wales has a strong presence in the tidal energy industry, being particularly known for the developments at the Morlais project, a 4.9MW tidal stream energy project currently under development. In June of 2024, Inyanga Marine Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Verdant Morlais Ltd (VML), to develop the first phase of the tidal stream energy project at the Morlais site, which is located in a 35km2 area of seabed off the coast of Ynys Mon (Anglesey). Earlier this month, the Welsh government invested £2 million into Inyanga Marine Energy to fund the development of improved tidal energy turbines that will allow them to generate up to 60% more energy than their predecessors. These will be tested in real sea conditions at the Morlais site.
Andy Silcox, interim chief technology officer at the AMRC, noted the significant role that Wales plays in the tidal energy sector, calling the nation “a trailblazer in the establishment of tidal energy sites, and a hub for cutting-edge marine energy research”. He added that the collaboration will bring together “a unique blend of expertise and innovation” and “lay the groundwork for a lasting collaboration, driving future innovations and projects in renewable energy to contribute to a more sustainable energy landscape”.
Cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, Rebecca Evans, agreed, adding that Wales’ research and development sector is “internationally renowned, with academia, industry and government working together to deliver big leaps in renewable energy innovation in particular.”