Welsh government makes £10 million funding available for community energy projects

The Welsh government has made £10 million available to support community-led energy projects across the country.
The funding is available as a support for organisations to develop smart local energy systems (SLES) which the government said will help “ensure the benefits of energy generation are retained and felt in local communities”.
The grant scheme builds on Ynni Cymru, the Welsh government-owned energy company established in 2023, which promotes community ownership of renewable energy and is driving the country toward achieving its goal of generating 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.
Cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning, Rebecca Evans, said the £10 million government investment shows continued commitment to “putting communities at the heart of Wales’ clean energy transition”.
Ynni Cymru was formed as part of the co-operation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru, and was launched by climate change minister Julie James and Plaid Cymru’s designated member Siân Gwenllian.
During the launch, the two confirmed £750,000 would be given to 11 projects through resource grants over the three years following.
A previous round of funding saw the Holywell Town Football Club in Flintshire add roof-mounted solar PV panels, battery storage, air source heat pumps, EV charging points, LED floodlights and an intelligent energy management system.
The ‘integrated approach’ means the football club is expecting an 80% reduction in annual energy costs.
Evans added: “SLES are not just about decarbonising our energy supply – they are about lower energy costs, local job creation, and more resilient energy infrastructure for local communities.”
She also said that the success of previous funding rounds is “helping gain invaluable insights into the scale of benefits that can be secured for communities,” which will enable Ynni Cymru to maximise impact across Wales.
Welsh state-owned energy
In July 2024, cabinet secretary for the economy, energy and the Welsh language Jeremy Miles launched a second state-owned energy company, Trydan Gwyrdd.
The company’s focus is on accelerating the development of renewable energy projects on the wider Welsh public estate and will have a focus on onshore wind. Miles stated that state ownership of the company means the people of Wales will “own the returns on what will be a significant investment”.
He added that income for Wales will not be generated for “some years”.
The comparison to Great British Energy was made in a blog published on Current± in September last year.