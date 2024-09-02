Bute Energy: Welsh planning system needs urgent reform

Renewable energy developer Bute Energy has called for significant changes to the planning and permitting system for renewable energy developments in Wales in order to meet 2030 renewable capacity targets.
In the wake of news that the UK has hit 30GW of operational wind energy capacity, Stuart George, managing director at Bute Energy said: “We stand alongside our colleagues across the renewables industry in celebrating this significant milestone on our journey toward a greener, more sustainable future for the UK.
“However, we must also acknowledge the significant challenges that continue to hinder the development of wind energy infrastructure here in Wales. Increased delays at PEDW [Planning and Environment Descisions Wales], including six-month delays to new applications for Developments of National Significance, show we need a new approach to stay on track and meet national targets. These challenges must be addressed with urgency if we are to build at the speed and scale necessary to combat the climate crisis.”
“As we look ahead, we are eager to make our own substantial contributions to future milestones like today’s. But this cannot be realised with the enormous hurdles and delays facing us and other developers trying to build crucial renewable infrastructure in Wales,” George added.
Concerns over renewable energy planning system continue to rise
Bute Energy is far from the only organisation voicing concerns over the red tape and delays caused by the planning permission system for renewable developments in the UK.
A report from the National Engineering Policy Centre (NEPC) declared that major systemic and attitude shifts will be necessary if the UK is to have a chance to hit 2030 decarbonisation targets, including “grasping the nettles” in order to fix the problems with planning and consenting delays.
In late July, trade body RenewableUK, countryside charity CPRE and sustainable business organisation Aldersgate Group released the interim findings of their investigation into the onshore renewable energy planning system, focusing on Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs). While the overall NSIP process was viewed broadly positively by developers, some did highlight a lack of policy clarity, lack of resources and skills, and uncertainty in process timelines as difficulties within the system.
As such, the report’s authors have made several early recommendations for improving the system, urging the government to involve planning experts, communities, environmental groups, and infrastructure developers in developing upcoming policy changes and noting that the government should invest in capacity building.
With the new Labour government removing the de facto ban on onshore wind, an efficient planning system is more imperative than ever. Research from Solar Media Market Analysis predicts that the UK wind sector will see a massive uptick in onshore wind planning applications in the coming years.