News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 1, 2025

West Midlands mayor greenlights 10,000 EV charging connection points

By Molly Green
Plans include nearly 200 chargepoints at nine ultra-fast ‘filling stations’ (pictured) where drivers can power their vehicles with 100 miles’ range in under 15 minutes. Image: West Midlands Combined Authority.

West Midlands mayor Richard Parker has announced that 10,000 connection points will be installed on the region’s roadsides.

There are over 4,000 public chargepoints in the region, the fifth highest in England (excluding London). The last 12 months have seen a 36% growth in the network and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) pointed out that statistics from the Department for Transport show the number of chargers in the West Midlands is growing faster than several other regions in the UK.

The region hosts the equivalent of 11 chargers per square mile. Transport for West Midlands (part of the WCMA) is working with local councils across the region to use the government’s local electric vehicles infrastructure (LEVI) funding to install more over the coming years.

Plans include nearly 200 chargepoints at nine ultra-fast ‘filling stations’ where drivers can power their vehicles with 100 miles’ range in under 15 minutes.

In January, plans were outlined for three of the stations at three sites along major routes in the north, east and south of the region, with outline planning permission given to the first on Chester Road in Erdington, Birmingham.

The scheme is part of the wider regeneration of the former GKN factory by developer Chancerygate.

Land has also been acquired for an ultra-rapid charging station on Bristol Road South in Longbridge, Birmingham and the third will be near the airport on Coventry Road in Sheldon straddling the Solihull and Birmingham border.

The sites will feature 20 ultra-fast chargers each. CGI mock-ups of the Chester Road (pictured above) and Bristol Road sites show solar PV arrays over the charging bays, although the plans did not specifically mention solar car ports, or where the electricity used for charging would be sourced.

There is a trend for regenerating a site by using it as a charging hub. Recently EV charging network Be.EV announced it would invest £4 million to regenerate the Failsworth petrol station, which has stood unused for 15 years. The project is part of Greater Manchester’s ten-year industrial strategy.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
chargepoint, electric vehicles, ev charging, public charging, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Aberdeen-Hydrogen-Hub-visual-2

‘Multi-decade contracts’ a hindrance to the UK’s evolving green hydrogen market

a close up of an offshore wind turbine

Moray West onshore wind farm switched on by Scottish Secretary

Two hands hold a large interconnector cable, cut so the cross section can be seen

National Grid’s Sea Link application accepted by Planning Inspectorate

pylons at sunset

LCP Delta: UK to become European leader in household electrification

pylons at dusk

Ofgem outlines ED3 blueprint

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.