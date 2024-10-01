News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 1, 2024

What the HGV sector can learn from the electrification of bus fleets

By Molly Green
Not only does shared infrastructure reduce upfront and maintenance costs, but it also establishes more effective use. Image: UKPN.

Electrification presents major uncertainties for HGV fleet operators, but the successful process undertaken by electric buses could be a crucial resource.

There are several barriers when it comes to the market for electric HGVs (eHGVs), first and foremost the fact that diesel vehicles remain significantly cheaper than greener alternatives.

This leads to market uncertainty: how can operators be sure that electrification is the right route?

Speaking on a panel at Solar Media’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Energy Summit in London, Neil Durno, director of market development for commercial fleets at Voltempo, said that many operators are unclear about the real-world operational costs of an eHGV fleet—beyond awareness that it will be high.

Voltempo’s focus is on the infrastructure that will support eHGV charging. It was awarded just under £50 million via the government’s zero-emission HGV and infrastructure demonstrator (ZEHID) programme.

Durno was joined by representatives from two other members of the consortia involved in the programme, Chris Welch, managing director of the Welch Group and Louis Jones, EV & connected services director at DAF Trucks Limited.

Jones pointed out the difference between charging an electric car and an eHGV: the public infrastructure currently available does not support the high power requirements of eHGVs, and even if it could, HGV fleets cannot take unplanned stops along a route. As such, where and when an eHGV will charge has to be strictly accounted for across depot, public and destination locations.

Most of the fleet’s charging will take place at the depot, and this is where collaboration could become key. Not only does shared infrastructure reduce upfront and maintenance costs, but also establishes more effective use.

Welch said that often, the high-power chargers at bus depots are “screaming out for utilisation” and the bus fleets only use about 10% of onsite infrastructure at any given time. On both sides of the equation, there are commercial gains available for other heavy vehicle fleets providing a further 75% utilisation of installed assets.

Drawing on his experience working at SSE, helping to enable the electrification of a Glaswegian bus fleet, Durno said that the bus industry learnt quickly that sharing assets works, that there is “just upside benefit from the business case”. The model that eHGV fleets should follow is sharing depot infrastructure, not least because of the difficulty associated with getting a grid connection. Aggregation facilitates more vehicles at a lower cost; “it is just efficient investment”.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
ehgv, Electric buses, ev, ev infrastructure, EVIE summit, fleet electrification
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
1. SP Energy Networks invests £20M in Fife

SP Energy Networks plans £20 million network investment in Fife

a gas stove flame below the ofgem logo

Ofgem increases spending cap for NESO transition; opens consultation on early competition regulations

ENA connections queue

ENA’s Strategic Connections Group removes 10GW of ‘zombie’ connection projects

Renewables-solar-and-wind-pxfuel-NC

Renewables score record share of electricity generation mix for third quarter in a row

National Grid EGL2 construction

Construction begins on Eastern Green Link 2

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.