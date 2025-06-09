News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 9, 2025

Wincanton, Daimler electrify European truck fleets

By Kit Million Ross
Daimler, DHL, and hylane representatives with one of the new trucks.
Daimler, DHL, and hylane representatives with one of the new trucks. Image: Daimler.

Trucking industry majors Wincanton and Daimler have each made deals which will speed the electrification of trucks across Europe.

Business supply chain operator Wincaton has announced that it has added 24 electric trucks to its logistics fleet, which are set to begin operations this summer. The new vehicles have been supplied by DAF Trucks, Volvo Trucks, and Renault Trucks, and are capable of carrying more than 40 tonnes of cargo each. Once operational, these vehicles are expected to reduce Wincanton’s carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 2,400 tonnes per year.

In order to support these new trucks, Wincanton is rolling out new charging infrastructure at its key depots in West London, Portbury, Glasgow, and Northamptonshire. These new EV chargepoints are being designed and built in partnership with Voltempo and chargepoint operator Gridserve.

Wincanton is one of many participants in the Electric Freightway and eFREIGHT 2030 consortia, two key schemes seeking to explore barriers to electrifying the UK’s trucking fleet. Both of these are part of the  Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) programme, funded by the UK government. Wincanton’s real-world testing and integration of zero-emission trucks will provide useful data to move the industry towards a decarbonised future.

Carl Hanson, managing director for transport at Wincanton, said that sustainability is “at the heart” of the firm’s plans for the future. He added: “With these HGVs marking a major step forward in our commitment to a more sustainable supply chain, this important milestone will help us learn and adapt for the future. We can’t wait to see the new trucks in action.”

DHL, Daimler Truck, hylane GmbH partner on electric trucks

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck has joined forces with logistics provider DHL Group and commercial vehicle rental provider hylane GmbH on an innovative new agreement to decarbonise DHL’s fleet.

Under the cooperation agreement, DHL will obtain 30 Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks through hylane under a “transport as a service” model; this means that DHL will not purchase the vehicles, but will instead lease them from hylane, with DHL being billed for the miles each truck drives. These trucks will be used in DHL’s Post & Parcel Germany division, and will primarily be used to transport post between parcel centres. DHL already has a significant sustainable fleet in Germany, including 16 electric trucks and 32,400 electric vans for last-mile delivery.

Marc Hitschfeld, chief operations officer of the Post & Parcel Germany division of DHL Group, emphaised that the company is “very pleased” with the partnership, adding: “This solution provides us with the necessary flexibility to significantly expand our transport fleet with a substantial number of fully electric trucks without a long lead time”. The new trucks are expected to take to the road in the second quarter of 2026.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
daimler, ehgv, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, truck, wincanton
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a pair of hands holds a large computer motherboard

UKPN projects land SIF Discovery funding

a pub with rooftop solar

British hospitality sector to save £3 million under new DESNZ scheme

Tesla-Roadster-Elon-Musk-Credit-Tesla

US reconciliation bill scraps uptake incentives, ups taxes for EV drivers

New substation National Grid

National Grid to build new substation in Buckinghamshire to support data centres

workers install a sensor with a solar panel on a transmission tower

National Grid installs capacity boosting grid technology

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.