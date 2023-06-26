News
Heat
June 26, 2023

Worcester Bosch launches new campaign to encourage uptake of renewable heating technology 

By John Lubbock
Advert for Worcester Bosch's #LikeABosch campaign. Image: Worcester Bosch
Advert for Worcester Bosch's #LikeABosch campaign. Image: Worcester Bosch

UK heating company Worcester Bosch has launched its new #LikeABosch campaign to encourage consumers to make the switch to renewable heating technologies like heat pumps. 

Worcester Bosch is using the campaign to promote its range of products including an Air-to-Water heat pump, a hybrid system combining a heat pump and boiler. The company believes that giving consumers the option of switching to a boiler in colder weather will encourage people to make the switch. 

Victoria Billings, director of marketing at Worcester Bosch, said: “As a leading brand in home heating, it is our responsibility to raise awareness and help inform consumers of their greener heating choices.”  

Recently, the Energy and Climate Change Intelligence Unit (ECIU) warned that unless the government increases uptake of decarbonised home heating technologies, the UK will become more dependent on gas imports, which could reach a value of £9 billion by 2035. 

A survey by Nesta found that between 60 and 70% of customers were happier with a home heat pump system than they were with a gas boiler, yet public understanding of the benefits of heat pumps is still low, despite the government’s target of installing 600,000 a year by 2028. 

A lack of skills and the complex nature of installing heat pumps is currently holding the sector back. There is currently no dedicated apprenticeship for heat pump installers, though this could change later in 2023. 

