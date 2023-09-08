World EV Day 2023: A look back at Current±’s top EV blogs of the year

With World EV Day 2023 set to take place tomorrow (9 September), Current± looks back at some of our most read EV-oriented blog posts of 2023 so far.
This article serves as a means to explore some of the insightful blogs that have featured on Current± in the past nine months, presenting trends, challenges and food for thought from various corners of the EV industry.
With the EV industry expected to continue its upward trajectory across the globe, it is worth noting that Current± publisher Solar Media is hosting its EV World Congress event in London this 10-11 October as well as its EV World Congress USA event in San Diego this 1-2 November.
EV World Congress 2023 will focus on some of the key discussion points from across the EV sector including delivering coherent EV charging strategies, whether the UK is on course for its 2030 charging target, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology and more.
EV World Congress USA on the other hand will focus on some of the key discussion points from the US EV sector including the rollout of a nationwide charging network, innovation within the sector, how business models can adopt electric fleets and more.
Current± Disrupters: Greenworkx on the green skills emergency
21 August 2023
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
In the opening story on our list of EV blogs, EdTech startup Greenworkx sat down with Current± to discuss what it claimed was the “green skills emergency”. Covering a range of topics, the firm emphasise the need for green-skilled workers to support the ongoing rollout of EV charging infrastructure.
Off-peak EV charging tariffs: Shifting peak energy demand
26 July 2023
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
In our next story, OVO Energy, Octopus Energy and char.gy all gave perspectives on the use of off-peak EV charging tariffs and how the companies are supporting the GB energy industry by providing a flexible solution. Not only are flexible solutions discussed, but it is also highlighted that customers would be able to access greener electricity via these tariffs promoting further decarbonisation in British homes.
Taking charge: the integrated future of EV charging
21 June 2023
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
In this exclusive blog, Current± sat down with Charlie O’Donoghue, head of product UK at Easee, to discuss the integrated future of EV charging. This was following the launch of its Equalizer, which allows EV drivers to charge their cars using clean energy from their installed renewable technologies (e.g. solar panels).
Current± Exclusive: GridBeyond discusses new EV whitepaper
6 June 2023
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
Our next blog comes from AI-powered energy services provider GridBeyond, which followed the release of an EV-oriented whitepaper by the firm. The blog covers a range of topics including the transformation of UK roads to electric, battery technology woes and the eagerly anticipated technology – V2G.
Octopus EV’s Claire Miller on the untapped potential of V2G
24 May 2023
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter, Solar Media
Current± aimed to provide our readers with further information on the V2G revolution by discussing the untapped potential of the technology with input from Octopus EV’s Claire Miller. As more drivers switch to electrified transportation, identifying and utilising the opportunities presented by having an increased number of ‘batteries on wheels’ on UK roads is the next step to ensuring a futureproof energy system.
Powering Up: The urgent need for increased energy capacity to meet EV charging demand
9 May 2023
By Ken McMeikan, CEO, Moto Hospitality
Our next blog, which was provided by Ken McMeikan, CEO at Moto Hospitality, discusses the anticipated growth in electricity demand expected due to a rise in electrified transportation. Projections made by Moto showed how the EV future will look as an increasing proportion of vehicles enter the UK roads over the next two decades, with Moto expecting one in 25 cars on the road in 2023 to be an EV, one in 10 by 2025, one in three by 2030 and four in five by 2040.
EV charging tariffs and the energy demand dilemma
24 April 2023
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
In this feature, Current± compiled a list of EV charging tariffs at the time of publication as well as the costs of each. This included input from Bulb, British Gas, EDF Energy, Octopus Energy, OVO Energy and ScottishPower. Alongside this topic, the article also touched on the expected increase in energy demand as a result of increased electrification on the UK’s roads.
Virtual Queueing: Eliminating EV Charge Anxiety in Real-time
18 April 2023
By Jamil Ahmed, distinguished engineer, Solace
In our next EV-related blog, Jamil Ahmed, distinguished engineer at Solace, discussed some of the biggest issues plaguing the EV sector. The challenges touched on by Ahmed include a lack of available chargepoints, problems with charging apps. Ahmed also mentions potential opportunities in the market such as using real-time data which could mitigate ‘range anxiety’ woes.
Why fleets need data to power their EV transition
24 March 2023
By Martin Kochman, vice-president, head of customers and industries at Hitachi Vantara
Continuing our trend in using data to support the decarbonisation of the mobility sector, Martin Kochman of Hitachi Vantara discusses its potential use in the transition to clean mobility.
V2G: The viability of a revolutionary technology
1 February 2023
By George Heynes, senior reporter, Solar Media
Our final EV blog in this list discusses the viability of V2G technology. This article provides a basis to learn more about the technology, why it could be so influential in the EV market in addition to some of the current obstacles hindering the adoption of the technology. This article features insight from OVO Energy, Kaluza, Energy System Catapult and more.