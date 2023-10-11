The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Share
October 11, 2023

World’s largest offshore wind farm connects to grid

By Lena Dias Martins
The Creyke Beck 400kV substation in Yorkshire. Image: National Grid.

National Grid Electricity Transmission has connected the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, to the UK electricity transmission network.

Following work to extend the Creyke Beck 400kV substation in Yorkshire, SSE’s Dogger Bank has now been connected to the grid and began producing electricity for the first time this week.

Although not yet fully in operation, Dogger Bank’s output is expected to be 3.6GW upon it’s completion in 2026.

The wind farm – located in the North Sea – was constructed in three 1.2GW phases dubbed Dogger Bank A, B, and C.

Both Dogger Bank A and B were successful in the 2019 Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round to be delivered in 2024/25 at £41.61/MWh.

In February last year, Dogger Bank C was awarded a reactive power contract by National Grid ESO, in a “UK first” to help stabilise voltage on the grid in the North East of England once the Hartlepool nuclear power station closes in March 2024.

Dogger Bank A is already connected at Creyke Beck substation, with Dogger Bank B to follow suit, C is set to plug into the National Grid’s Lackenby substation.

“Congratulations to everyone involved – Dogger Bank’s first power is a momentous engineering achievement, and marks another milestone in Britain’s clean energy transition,” said John Twomey, director of customer connections for National Grid.

“It’s a particularly proud moment for our connections and asset operations teams, whose work reinforcing our Creyke Beck substation to connect the wind farm’s green power to our network is a key part of this project’s success story.”

Creyke Beck, Dogger Bank, National Grid, offshore wind
