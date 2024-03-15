The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 15, 2024

Xlinks explores new links for Morocco-UK interconnector project

By Lena Dias Martins
Morocco power project map
Xlinks First will remain "100% focused on the UK market." Image: Xlinks.

Xlinks Ltd – group holding company of Xlinks First – has announced it is “evaluating the feasibility” of adding links with new markets as part of the Morocco-UK Power Project.

The Project is a 11.5GW connection consisting of four 3,800km High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) sub-sea cables between a solar and wind farm co-located with a 5GW/22.5GWh onsite battery storage facility in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region and Alverdiscott near the north coast of Devon, England.

In a statement released earlier this week (12 March), Xlinks revealed that, although Xlinks First will remain “100% focused on the UK market”, the holding company is exploring the possibility of linking the project to other markets, including Germany, in addition to the UK.

“It was always our vision that this project would serve as a model for further links that support the transition to clean and sustainable energy. It is in this context that we are exploring the feasibility of other markets,” wrote Xlinks Ltd.

Xlinks hit headlines again last month as reports surfaced that the developer had begun preparing to commission the “world’s biggest” cable-laying vessel. Current± recently sat down with the vessel manufacturer, XLCC, to discuss building the cable-laying vessel and learn more about the process of installing interconnector cables.

Tags
interconnection, morocco-UK, Renewables, xlinks
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
53526288997_d0853bf2fa_c

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Zonal pricing, the LionLink interconnector and SIF funding

National Grid Transmission Network Yorkshire

National Grid’s Yorkshire GREEN secures development consent order

Battery storage farm from Zenobe

Battery storage unit dispatch rate rises by 47%

Turnbull outlines that the UK has “almost 7GW of shovel-ready pumped storage hydropower projects with over 135GWh storage capacity”. Image: Drax.

IHA calls for rapid deployment of cap and floor mechanism for LDES

Morocco power project map

Xlinks explores new links for Morocco-UK interconnector project

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.