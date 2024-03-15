Xlinks explores new links for Morocco-UK interconnector project

Xlinks Ltd – group holding company of Xlinks First – has announced it is “evaluating the feasibility” of adding links with new markets as part of the Morocco-UK Power Project.
The Project is a 11.5GW connection consisting of four 3,800km High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) sub-sea cables between a solar and wind farm co-located with a 5GW/22.5GWh onsite battery storage facility in Morocco’s Guelmim Oued Noun region and Alverdiscott near the north coast of Devon, England.
In a statement released earlier this week (12 March), Xlinks revealed that, although Xlinks First will remain “100% focused on the UK market”, the holding company is exploring the possibility of linking the project to other markets, including Germany, in addition to the UK.
“It was always our vision that this project would serve as a model for further links that support the transition to clean and sustainable energy. It is in this context that we are exploring the feasibility of other markets,” wrote Xlinks Ltd.
Xlinks hit headlines again last month as reports surfaced that the developer had begun preparing to commission the “world’s biggest” cable-laying vessel. Current± recently sat down with the vessel manufacturer, XLCC, to discuss building the cable-laying vessel and learn more about the process of installing interconnector cables.