News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 17, 2025

Zapgo selects AMPECO as EV charging platform provider to expand chargepoint rollout

By Kit Million Ross
an image of an ev charger plugged into a car with the ampeco and zapgo logos on top
Zapgo states that the partnership will support its aim to roll out EV chargepoints to increasingly remote locations across the UK. Image: AMPECO.

Leading UK chargepoint operator (CPO) Zapgo has announced that it has chosen AMPECO to provide its EV chargepoint management platform.

Zapgo COO Ross Mabon stated that Zapgo chose to partner with an external company to provide chargepoint management software as the company believes it should focus their expertise on operations rather than software development, adding: “Historically, CPOs felt compelled to build proprietary back-office solutions, but they are not software companies. With AMPECO, we can establish a strong and sustainable EV charging business. This allows us to maintain control over our data, pricing, and costs for the benefit of our customers”.

Zapgo states that the partnership will support its aim to roll out EV chargepoints to increasingly remote locations across the UK. Previous efforts in support of this aim include a partnership announced in October of last year in which Zapgo joined forces with historic home platform HeritageXplore to bring EV charging infrastructure to historic homes across the UK, allowing visitors to these sites to benefit from more EV charging availability in these often remote locations. Zapgo has stated that its first flagship site, located at Cartmel Racecourse in Cumbria, will be launched “imminently” and a nationwide expansion is planned for the future.

In April 2025, Zapgo announced that it had strategically partnered with EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic. Under this partnership, the CPO will deploy Alpitronic’s DC fast chargers across the UK at a number of destination locations. Zapgo states that this is the beginning of a larger partnership between the two firms that will result in a wider rollout of EV chargers at event locations and leisure venues across the nation.

AMPECO currently supplies EV charging management platform software to over 170 CPOs in over 65 countries, including in the US, where it announced late last month that it had partnered with i-charging, integrating i-charging’s DC hardware into AMPECO’s software platform to ensure that CPOs using it are meeting newly introduced regulatory requirements for commercial charging infrastructure.

The UK recently brought in its own regulations for EV charging infrastructure to ensure that the planned rollout of 300,000 chargepoints by 2030, including a commitment to 100,000 chargepoints “in the coming years” following the government’s Spending Review 2025, delivers high-quality hardware. These include a requirement to display charging prices in pence per kWh, a mandate that CPOs ensure their chargepoints are available 99% of the time, as well as providing adequately available customer support.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
AMPECO, chargepoint operator, CPO, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, software, Zapgo
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
GaFPeWtXoAATA1t-2

UK government reallocates £2.5 billion from GB Energy funding, scraps Rapid Charging Fund

Screenshot 2025-06-12 134811

US VPP software specialist Leap forms electric truck charger partnership with Xos

a man and a woman in business suits discuss business over a business laptop

Clean Power 2030 Summits: Powering the UK’s Renewable Energy Future

Aberdeen-Hydrogen-Hub-visual-2

UK to unlock hydrogen infrastructure via £500 million funding package

Sizewell-B-Credit-EDF-1024x709

UK government invests £14.2 billion in Sizewell C and selects Rolls-Royce for SMR buildout

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.