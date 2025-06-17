Zapgo selects AMPECO as EV charging platform provider to expand chargepoint rollout

Leading UK chargepoint operator (CPO) Zapgo has announced that it has chosen AMPECO to provide its EV chargepoint management platform.
Zapgo COO Ross Mabon stated that Zapgo chose to partner with an external company to provide chargepoint management software as the company believes it should focus their expertise on operations rather than software development, adding: “Historically, CPOs felt compelled to build proprietary back-office solutions, but they are not software companies. With AMPECO, we can establish a strong and sustainable EV charging business. This allows us to maintain control over our data, pricing, and costs for the benefit of our customers”.
Zapgo states that the partnership will support its aim to roll out EV chargepoints to increasingly remote locations across the UK. Previous efforts in support of this aim include a partnership announced in October of last year in which Zapgo joined forces with historic home platform HeritageXplore to bring EV charging infrastructure to historic homes across the UK, allowing visitors to these sites to benefit from more EV charging availability in these often remote locations. Zapgo has stated that its first flagship site, located at Cartmel Racecourse in Cumbria, will be launched “imminently” and a nationwide expansion is planned for the future.
In April 2025, Zapgo announced that it had strategically partnered with EV charger manufacturer Alpitronic. Under this partnership, the CPO will deploy Alpitronic’s DC fast chargers across the UK at a number of destination locations. Zapgo states that this is the beginning of a larger partnership between the two firms that will result in a wider rollout of EV chargers at event locations and leisure venues across the nation.
AMPECO currently supplies EV charging management platform software to over 170 CPOs in over 65 countries, including in the US, where it announced late last month that it had partnered with i-charging, integrating i-charging’s DC hardware into AMPECO’s software platform to ensure that CPOs using it are meeting newly introduced regulatory requirements for commercial charging infrastructure.
The UK recently brought in its own regulations for EV charging infrastructure to ensure that the planned rollout of 300,000 chargepoints by 2030, including a commitment to 100,000 chargepoints “in the coming years” following the government’s Spending Review 2025, delivers high-quality hardware. These include a requirement to display charging prices in pence per kWh, a mandate that CPOs ensure their chargepoints are available 99% of the time, as well as providing adequately available customer support.