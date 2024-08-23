News
August 23, 2024

Zapgo to bring EV charging to 33 lower league and non-league football clubs

By George Heynes
Zapgo will gain exclusive access to the grounds of each Fair Game member, which includes the likes of Luton Town FC. Image: Zapgo.

UK-based electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator Zapgo has signed a new deal with Fair Game, to introduce EV charging capabilities to 33 lower and non-league football clubs.  

The partnership will provide Zapgo with exclusive access to the grounds of the 33 members of the group. This will help reduce each football club’s carbon emissions while providing drivers with critical destination charging capabilities.

The organisations announced that they will strengthen community participation by installing EV charging hubs at club stadiums and training grounds. This initiative will create new revenue streams for the clubs involved, which will further support the long-term sustainability of grassroots football across the country.

Dee Humphries, partnerships and marketing director of Zapgo, stated that the partnership will help Zapgo capitalise on opportunities for further growth.

“Signing our first commercial agreement with Fair Game, an organisation which proudly shares our commitment to sustainability and community, marks a significant milestone for Zapgo,” Humphries said.

“This expansion represents a key step in strengthening our growing role in the EV charging sector and we are proud to support grassroots football in communities underserved by existing charging infrastructure.”

Football clubs that are members of Fair Game and thus will benefit from the EV agreement include: Accrington Stanley, AFC Wimbledon, Altrincham, Ashford United, Basingstoke Town, Bath City, Bristol Rovers, Bury AFC, Cambridge United, Carlisle United, Chester FC, City of Liverpool, Curzon Ashton, Darlington FC, Doncaster Rovers, Dorking Wanderers, Eastbourne Borough, Ebbsfleet United, FC United Women, Gateshead FC, Grimsby Town, Hungerford Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Luton Town, Maidstone United, Newport County AFC, Salisbury, Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town, Tonbridge Angels, Tranmere Rovers, Worcester City.

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, added: “We are delighted to work with Zapgo on providing football clubs with a supplementary revenue stream in addition to providing local communities with vital infrastructure as the economy transitions to green energy. Zapgo’s principles of focusing on the local community with a sustainable approach to business made them a natural partnering opportunity which will benefit Fair Game member clubs.”

