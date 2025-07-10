News
July 10, 2025

Zapmap introduces new charging payment card

By Kit Million Ross
a phone, an in car display, and two orange cards on a white background under the zapmap logo
The card will roll out for all users later this summer. Image: Zapmap.

EV charger mapping service Zapmap has launched a new EV charging payment card to simplify the process of paying for EV charging.

The new Zapmap card allows customers to connect their debit card to a single Zapmap payment card and use it at over 40,000 EV chargepoints from over 30 networks across the UK. Digtial payments for charging can be made in the app, and charging session history and receipts appear automatically in the app after usage.

Zapmap premium annual subscribers can access the new service immediately, and the service will be rolled out to all Zapmap users later this summer.

Melanie Shufflebotham, COO and co-founder of Zapmap, said that the new system is designed to fit around the needs of EV drivers, adding: “We’re here to help drivers charge with confidence – and the new charging card makes that even easier”.

The system works similarly to the one used by Europe’s biggest charging network, Octopus Electroverse, which operates on a “one card, one app” platform. Yesterday (9 July), Octopus Electroverse announced that it had crossed a major milestone as over one million EV chargers are now connected to its network around the world.

Recent data from Zapmap has shown that over 8,000 new EV chargepoints were installed across the UK in the first half of 2025, representing a year on year increase of 27% in charger installations. The UK’s EV charging infrastructure network now includes a total of 82,369 devices across 40,479 locations across the nation.

Zapmap also noted a sharp spike in the number of charging hubs – that is, sites with six or more charging devices at a single location – being developed, with 136 of these sites being created since the start of this year to make up a total of 673 EV charging hubs spread across the UK. Zapmap credits their increasing popularity due to their usefulness to electric car drivers making longer journeys across the nation.

Utilisation data from Zapmap, released in March of this year, has revealed that the UK’s public charging network supports over two million charging sessions a month. Of these, almost 60% use rapid or ultra rapid EV chargers with a power rating of over 50kW; these can typically charge an EV to 80% capacity in between 20 minutes to an hour.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

