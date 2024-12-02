Zapmap survey proves importance of public EV charging infrastructure

EV charge point mapping service Zapmap says over half of EV drivers use the public charging network at least once a month.
Zapmap has published the results of its annual survey, which it has conducted for the past seven years, with responses from 3,746 drivers of fully electric vehicles (excluding plug-in hybrid EVs).
It found that while 71% of respondents have a dedicated home charger, 51% use public charging at least monthly, indicating the importance of public infrastructure for EV drivers. The average satisfaction rating for publicly available charging services was 64 out of 100, suggesting plenty of room for improvement.
New rules for charge point operators (CPOs) came into effect on 24 November. They are intended to improve customer experience and answer the assertion of those reluctant to switch to an EV that the charging network is insufficient.
Zapmap’s survey found that 61% of respondents say public charging infrastructure has improved in the last year in terms of both reliability and overall growth (available charging infrastructure has, according to Zapmap, increased by 38% over the last 12 months).
In 2023, the survey found that motorway service areas had overtaken supermarkets as the most-visited charging location, a trend which has continued into this year as the place where 58% of respondents reported charging their EVs. This year, supermarket car park charging has dropped to 32%, which Zapmap attributes to the removal of free charging options.
The use of EV charging hubs—which Zapmap defines as groups of six or more rapid or ultra-rapid devices—has increased in the last four years, with the number of drivers regularly using hubs reaching 53% this year, up from 47% last year. The growth in hub use reflects the increased availability of the sites: Zapmap figures show that there are currently 486 rapid charging hubs across the UK open to all EVs.
This represents 222 new charging hubs made available since the beginning of this year, added to the 264 hubs Zapmap recorded by the end of 2023.
Drivers are also satisfied with the EVs themselves, giving their EVs an average satisfaction score of 87 out of 100. Respondents highlighted cost-effectiveness (78%), environmental benefits (73%), and better vehicle performance (65%) as the key reasons for owning an EV.
These figures are refreshing amidst manufacturer claims that low EV demand is risking jobs and the electrification of the transport sector.
Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, commented: “The UK’s public charging network is evolving rapidly to meet the needs of an ever-growing number of EV drivers, and this survey highlights the pivotal shifts shaping the future of mobility and charging.
“As the UK transitions to electric, with now over 1.3 million BEVs on our roads, it’s good to see EV drivers reporting an increase in satisfaction with the charging infrastructure, however to further improve on this, it is more important than ever for reliable, accessible, and efficient charging options to be available in the right locations to support this transformation.”