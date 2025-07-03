Zapmap: UK EV charging provision in H1 2025 up 27%

New data from UK-based EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap has shown that over 8,000 new EV chargepoints were installed across the UK in the first half of 2025.
This 8,670 charger total represents a year-on-year increase of 27%, with the UK’s EV charging infrastructure network now including 82,369 devices across 40,479 locations across the nation.
Zapmap notes a sharp increase in the number of charging hubs being developed, which it defines as six or more charging devices at a single location, as 136 of these hubs have been added since the start of 2025. The UK now plays host to a total of 673 EV charging hubs; Zapmap credits their increasing popularity due to their usefulness to electric car drivers making longer journeys across the nation.
The total number of ultra-rapid charging devices with a power rating of over 150kW rose by almost 23% in the first half of the year, with 1,598 devices being added in the last six months, making up 18% of all installations. Scotland and the North West of England have seen a particular uptick in ultra-rapid chargepoint installations, with Scotland noting a 29% year-to-date increase in high-powered chargers and the North West of England reporting a 21% growth.
However, lower-powered chargepoints represent the bulk of EV infrastructure in the UK, with just under 80% of total installations across the UK (65,671) falling into this category. Of these, on-street charging devices located in suburban and residential areas for locals who do not have driveway access have been on the rise in recent months, with 3,709 being added since the start of 2025 to make up a total of 29,227.
The vast majority of these are located in Greater London. This uneven distribution of chargers has been noted as a major barrier to EV uptake across the UK, but this could change as other regions are seeing much faster growth in charger installations than the capital, with London’s charger numbers growing by 11% compared to over 25% in the rest of the UK.
Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, noted that the EV landscape in the UK has changed significantly since the start of the year in regards to infrastructure, EV demand and availability, and legislative landscape.
She added: “We’re always pleased to see strong growth in en-route charging and hubs, not just because they are so convenient for EV drivers on long journeys, but also because they provide high visibility and help instil confidence for drivers looking to make the switch. We look forward to seeing what further measures the government can introduce to make access to public charging more equitable.”
Vicky Read, CEO at ChargeUK, noted that chargepoint growth is “encouraging”, but added: “To keep the roll out on track, and to ensure drivers have access to affordable charging, the government can support the sector by equalising VAT on public charging to 5%, addressing the rise in standing charges and extending the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation to include EV charging.”