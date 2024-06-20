News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 20, 2024

Zenobē partners with Big Bus Tours to launch electric fleet

By Molly Green
. This will be Zenobē’s first retrofit project and it will also provide a power purchase agreement (PPA). Image: Zenobē.

Zenobē will deliver 20 electric, open-top buses and the associated charging infrastructure for the London sightseeing company.

The EV fleet solutions provider will finance e-buses for Big Bus Tours. This will be Zenobē’s first retrofit project and it will also provide a power purchase agreement (PPA) to enable Big Bus to be proactive with its energy costs.

Big Bus currently uses 10-year-old diesel-powered buses, which will be repowered with a 328kWh LG Chem Battery and powertrain, by Equipmake Limited.

Steven Meersman, founder of Zenobē, said: “We are working with Big Bus and Equipmake to deliver cleaner transport for London – one of the world’s most visited cities. Research shows travellers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their impact when on holiday, and leading operators like Big Bus have recognised that going electric is not just the right thing to do, but also a competitive advantage. We’re excited to explore more opportunities like this to speed up decarbonisation of the transport sector in the UK.”

Zenobē has installed 10 temporary direct current (DC) chargers at Big Bus’ Wimbledon depot, enabling the sightseeing company to get the newly retrofitted fleet on the roads ahead of the summer season – before upgrades to the local electricity grid are complete.

The tenth bus from the first round of retrofitting has just entered service and a further 10 will at the end of the year.

Pat Waterman, chairman at Big Bus Tours, said: “We take immense pride in leading the change towards electric vehicles in the sightseeing industry. Our commitment to sustainability is not just words, we are taking concrete actions to ensure a cleaner and greener future for our customers, future generations and our planet.”

Zenobē electrifies buses across the UK

At the end of May, Zenobē announced the completion of a £410 million finance deal, enabling it to support the deployment of over 2,000 electric bus vehicles across the UK and Ireland by 2026. The company also specialises in battery energy storage and has 735MW of battery storage projects in operation or under construction.

The financing will allow Zenobē to remove battery risk for bus fleet operators by taking on the responsibility and risk associated with EV batteries, including performance, replacement and repurposing in second-life applications.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
bus fleet, electric vehicles, fleet electrification, retrofit, Zenobe Energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
An elderly woman looks at a smart meter

UKPN announces £1 million for community energy groups

The houses of parliament in London with the Thames in the foreground

Political manifestos map Britain’s renewable future

Three white men stand in a green field with cows behind them.

Hexla, Levidian bring slurry-to-hydrogen tech to Worthy Farm

An EV with the FOR EV logo sits in front of a Stena Line port in the rain

FOR EV nets £10 million investment from Scottish National Investment Bank

Image-106_solar-and-wind-in-China-aspect-ratio-7-6-6

Clean energy industry reacts to UK manifestos ahead of election

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.