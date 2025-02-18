Zero emission truck demand stagnates

New data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that, despite the best efforts of the industry, demand for zero emissions trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) has not grown in recent months.
SMMT’s latest report on new truck registrations shows that truck sales overall have declined for the first time in three years, falling by 3.3% in 2024. Operator demand for zero emissions trucks fell by 7.3%, with only 217 units sold – representing a 0.5% market share. Concerningly, this market share has not changed since 2023.
The UK government has indicated that it will end the sale of new, non-zero emission HGVs weighing up to 26 tonnes in 2035. This means that demand for zero-emission trucks and the infrastructure to support new electric truck fleets must grow exponentially in the next decade.
The SMMT notes that while manufacturers have invested significantly to deliver a wide range of zero-emissions truck models, the higher cost of these vehicles poses barriers to uptake. Additionally, the Plug In Truck Grant, a government programme that incetivises zero emission struck uptake, is set to end in six weeks time, with no replacement programme announced.
Furthermore, there remains a lack of specialist charging depots for zero-emissions trucks. There are currently fewer than five HGV-dedicated chargepoints on UK roads, and the SMMT notes that to boost the uptake of zero emissions trucks, a vehicle infrastructure strategy that covers all kinds of vehicles, including trucks, must be established to help meet potential future demand.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A slight decline in truck fleet renewal reflects a sector that is normalising after strong post-Covid growth. With most of the market nearly one full investment cycle away from the 2035 end of sale, however, urgent action is needed to address stagnant zero emission uptake. Manufacturers are delivering the products – now operators must be convinced to invest. Meaningful fiscal support and infrastructure rollout is essential, therefore, so that fleet transition is a compelling commercial proposition.”
Positive change on the horizon
While zero-emission truck registrations have stagnated, SMMT figures from late last year show that zero emission bus registrations are on the rise, with new zero emission bus registrations rising by 48% in the third quarter of the year.
Meanwhile, investment firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has secured a stake in Aegis Energy, specifically targeting the construction of a network of hubs across the UK for electric truck and van charging.