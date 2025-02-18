News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 18, 2025

Zero emission truck demand stagnates

By Kit Million Ross
an electric truck charges in the snow
Electric HGVs made up just 0.5% of market share last year. Image: Dan Boman / Scania.

New data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows that, despite the best efforts of the industry, demand for zero emissions trucks and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) has not grown in recent months.

SMMT’s latest report on new truck registrations shows that truck sales overall have declined for the first time in three years, falling by 3.3% in 2024. Operator demand for zero emissions trucks fell by 7.3%, with only 217 units sold – representing a 0.5% market share. Concerningly, this market share has not changed since 2023.

The UK government has indicated that it will end the sale of new, non-zero emission HGVs weighing up to 26 tonnes in 2035. This means that demand for zero-emission trucks and the infrastructure to support new electric truck fleets must grow exponentially in the next decade.

The SMMT notes that while manufacturers have invested significantly to deliver a wide range of zero-emissions truck models, the higher cost of these vehicles poses barriers to uptake. Additionally, the Plug In Truck Grant, a government programme that incetivises zero emission struck uptake, is set to end in six weeks time, with no replacement programme announced.

Furthermore, there remains a lack of specialist charging depots for zero-emissions trucks. There are currently fewer than five HGV-dedicated chargepoints on UK roads, and the SMMT notes that to boost the uptake of zero emissions trucks, a vehicle infrastructure strategy that covers all kinds of vehicles, including trucks, must be established to help meet potential future demand.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A slight decline in truck fleet renewal reflects a sector that is normalising after strong post-Covid growth. With most of the market nearly one full investment cycle away from the 2035 end of sale, however, urgent action is needed to address stagnant zero emission uptake. Manufacturers are delivering the products – now operators must be convinced to invest. Meaningful fiscal support and infrastructure rollout is essential, therefore, so that fleet transition is a compelling commercial proposition.”

Positive change on the horizon

While zero-emission truck registrations have stagnated, SMMT figures from late last year show that zero emission bus registrations are on the rise, with new zero emission bus registrations rising by 48% in the third quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, investment firm Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has secured a stake in Aegis Energy, specifically targeting the construction of a network of hubs across the UK for electric truck and van charging.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, ehgv, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, hgv, policy, smmt, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

Ofgem-consultation-retail-energy-market-innovation

Ofgem approves NESO’s grid connection reforms

A pylon in black and white

Low-emissions power expected to meet electricity demand growth to 2027

OWNED-BY-CONSUMERS-projected-onto-turbine-at-Kirk-Hill-Wind-Farm-1024x683-1

Great British Energy Bill amended to include community energy

matthew-henry-yETqkLnhsUI-unsplash

Construction begins on ‘electricity superhighway’ Eastern Green Link 1

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.