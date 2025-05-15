Zest, Allstar team up for EV fleet charging rollout

EV charging infrastructure firm Zest has announced that it will partner with EV, fuel and business expense payment firm Allstar to make business EV fleet charging simpler.
The integration brings Zest’s over 1,300 charging spaces into Allstar’s network, which allows fleet drivers to access them through the Allstar Co-Pilot app. In the future, customers will also be able to pay for charging at Zest EV charging sites using the Allstar Charge pass card, a combined electric charging and fuel payment card.
Robin Heap, CEO of Zest, called fleet electrification “a cornerstone of the UK’s net zero transition”. Heap added that the integration will make it easier for fleet drivers to charge no matter where they are.
Tom Rowlands, MD of global EV solutions at Corpay, the parent company of Allstar, said the firm was excited to pair with Zest, adding that the collaboration “underscores our dedication to offering fleet customers seamless access to a payment solution for reliable and fast charging options”.
Earlier this week, E-fleet solutions provider VEV announced that it had teamed up with road and rail freight logistics firm Maritime Transport to develop high-powered electric truck chargers. Electric truck chargers will be installed at three Maritime Transport sites located in Wakefield, Doncaster, and Tilbury, ahead of Maritime Transport introducing its first battery electric trucks later this year.
Zest expands its network
In August last year, Zest announced that it had partnered with Warrington Borough Council to increase local residents’ access to EV chargepoints.
The installation of 150 chargepoints in 35 streets across Warrington, in locations selected to serve homes less likely to have driveways suitable for installing home EV chargers,was the second time that the council partnered with Zest.
In December 2024, Zest also signed a 15-year concession agreement with Newport City Council, which will see Zest provide 144 chargepoints across 77 locations in the city on the south-east coast of Wales.
Zest has also announced it will provide fast and rapid chargers across four sites for the Stonegate Group, a pub company, and has also worked with the University of Warwick to install a total of 251 EV charging spaces at various car parks across the University’s campuses, with Zest set to invest over £1.3 million in EV charging at the University over the next 15 years.