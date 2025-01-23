News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 23, 2025

Zest installs public chargers in Birmingham suburb

By Molly Green
Zest is backed by the government-sponsored Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF) which is managed by Zouk Capital. Image: Zest.

EV charging infrastructure provider Zest has installed a public charging hub in Oscott, Birmingham, in partnership with the local council.

The rapid charging spaces represent a welcome investment in the community, which Zest says now has easy access to EV charging facilities close to homes and local shops.

Delivered in partnership with the local authority, this is an addition to the growing network Zest is funding and operating in the West Midlands as part of its push to develop EV charging in parts of the UK that lack sufficient EV infrastructure.

Robin Heap, CEO of Zest, said: “Most of us will soon be driving EVs and the UK needs more public charging now, especially close to where people live. Zest local charging, like this facility in Oscott, provides new community assets that breathe new life into communities across the country.” 

Zest is backed by the government-sponsored Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF) which is managed by Zouk Capital. The firm oversaw an investment of £30 million into the company in 2021. The investor-operator says this enables it to invest in anticipation of future demand. Meeting government targets for EV adoption comes as a huge opportunity for the charging industry which will have to scale up rapidly to support the transport transition.

In December, Newport City Council signed a 15-year concession agreement with Zest, seeing the firm provide 144 chargepoints across 77 locations in the city on the south-east coast of Wales. The project is equally funded by the Welsh government, Zest and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles’ (OZEV) On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS).

Other partnerships Zest has undertaken with local councils include an agreement that saw it install 150 chargepoints, a mix of medium and slow-charge units, in 35 streets across Warrington. The deal was in part funded by the OZEV Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, which is an evolution of the ORCS.

ORCS, which offered to fund 75% of the costs of local authorities providing public chargepoints for residents who don’t have off-street parking, is now closed to new applications, and ongoing projects must be completed by March 2025. LEVI recently provided £3.6 million seed money for an initiative known as OXLEVI, which plans to triple the number of public chargepoints in Oxfordshire by the end of 2025.

In its annual survey, EV charge point mapping service Zapmap said over half of EV drivers use the public charging network at least once a month. Zapmap’s survey found that 61% of respondents say public charging infrastructure has improved in the last year in terms of both reliability and overall growth (available charging infrastructure has, according to Zapmap, increased by 38% over the last 12 months).

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, Renewables, Technology, zest
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

a transmission tower shot from a low angle against a blue sky

Energy UK urges government to unlock growth through energy industry regulation

national grid transmission rema Viking Link AC Yard engineers

REMA: Centralising transmission buildout plan could reduce need for zonal market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.