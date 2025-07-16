News
Emobility
July 16, 2025

Zest installs ultra-rapid charging hub in Edmonton, London

By Kit Million Ross
Three men pose next to a large Zest-branded EV charger
L-R: Cllr Abdul Abdullahi, Zest CEO Robin Heap, and Cllr Sabri Ozaydin at the new charging hub. Image: Zest.

Chargepoint operator (CPO) Zest has unveiled a new ultra-rapid charging facility in Edmonton, North London.

The new hub, located in the London Borough of Enfield, features 18 charging spaces able to deliver speeds of up to 300kW, and is conveniently located just off the North Circular road, a key commuter route in the capital.

Councillor Rick Jewell, cabinet member for transport and waste at Enfield Council, called the new hub “an important development for Edmonton”. He noted: “Reliable access to ultra-rapid EV charging is essential to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles. These new charging spaces on Fairfield Road provide the kind of infrastructure our community needs to be part of the transition to a greener future.”

Earlier this month, the CPO announced it had partnered with the Church Commissioners for England to install EV charging facilities on the Hyde Park Estate, also in London.

Twelve charging spaces have been deployed across the 90-acre Estate; of these, six are located at the Water Gardens and are allocated for residents there, four spaces have been installed at Porchester Place for contractors driving electric vans, and two charging spaces accessible to the general public being installed at the Quadrangle.

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, stated that it is crucial that public charging facilities keep pace with EV adoption, especially in larger cities such as London where driveway access is less common. Heap added: “Ultra-rapid facilities like this one on Fairfield Road represent a vital investment in Edmonton’s future – supporting residents, local businesses and private hire drivers. They make sustainable transport a more practical choice while playing a meaningful role in the area’s broader regeneration.” 

Zest has also worked to install public EV charging hubs in suburban areas of other major UK cities. At the start of this year, the CPO partnered with the local authority in the suburb of Oscott, Birmingham, to install a public EV charging hub, having previously inked a 15-year concession agreement with Newport City Council to install 144 chargepoints across the city in South Wales.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

