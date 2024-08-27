Zest partners with Stonegate Group to provide rapid EV charging

Zest, a UK investor-operator of public charging electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, has announced it will provide fast and rapid chargers across four sites for the Stonegate Group, a pub company.
The chargers, at sites in Leeds, Sheffield, Lancaster and Swindon, will be operated and maintained by Zest.
As a member of the Zero Carbon Forum, a non-profit organisation that is aiding the hospitality sector’s shift to net zero, the Stonegate Group is pursuing a reduction in its environmental impact. The installation of EV charging facilities is a key element of a series of initiatives it plans to pursue.
Sam Magnus, who is leading Stonegate’s EV charging efforts, said: “We recognise the increasing desire for accessible EV charging solutions at our venues and we’re working hard to make sure they are available across our estate. This is a significant step in the right direction towards minimising our environmental impact.”
Zest is rolling out partnerships with retail and hospitality destinations across the country, developing EV charging infrastructure that it says synchronises with people’s daily lives. The fast and rapid chargers for the Stonegate Group are intended to fit customers’ typical length of stay.
The charging operator, which has previously won funding from the government’s £420 million Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF), fully funds projects to ensure rapid deployment.
CEO and founder of Zest, Robin Heap, said: “Acting now to improve access to public charging is key to ensuring a smooth transition to EV adoption and contributing to a sustainable, zero-carbon future for all. This partnership with Stonegate Group provides convenient charging for customers, enabling them to visit and charge at the same time.”
Zest’s UK rollout
After a £30 million investment in 2021 from the CIIF, which is managed by Zouk Capital, Zest has branched out across the UK, with major projects including work with Transport for London (TfL) to provide comprehensive rapid charging on the TfL road network.
At the start of this year, the company was chosen to join the NHS Sustainable Transport and Infrastructure Framework Agreement, supporting the healthcare provider’s initiative to lower its carbon emissions.
Zest also works with local councils to increase access to public EV charging, most recently to install 150 chargepoints, a mix of medium and slow-charge units, in Warrington.
The UK government is increasingly under pressure to remove the so-called pavement tax, which sees the VAT on public charging sitting at 20% while home charging is 5%. Democratising access to charging will accelerate away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.