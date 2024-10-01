News
Emobility
October 1, 2024

ZEV mandate still unchanged under Labour government

By Molly Green
Lilian Greenwood MP speaking at London's EV Infrastructure summit, courtesy of Solar Media
Labour’s minister for the future of roads, Lilian Greenwood MP spoke at the EVIE summit this morning. Image: Solar Media.

The Labour government has reaffirmed its commitment to the existing parameters of the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) mandate.  

The previous government pushed back a ban on new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 2030 to 2035, instead mandating that 80% of new cars and 70% of new vans will have to be zero emission by 2030, increasing to 100% by 2035.

While Labour campaigned on a platform that included bringing the deadline forward to 2030, it has so far stuck to the Conservative government’s timeline.

Speaking at the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and Energy Summit hosted by Solar Media in London today, Labour’s minister for the future of roads, Lilian Greenwood MP, said the transition to electric vehicles would confront everyone, everywhere.

She detailed the government’s vision for clean transport, placing transport at the centre of its growth plan: “It is not just about conversation; it is about action.”

That action includes two major pillars: “phasing out new cars that rely solely on internal combustion engines by 2030” and accelerating the rollout of charging infrastructure.

Greenwood said that the mandate is “bold, decisive and world-leading”. She also announced that the Northern Ireland executive wants to bring the region in line with the rest of the United Kingdom, implementing the ZEV mandate from next year, pending approval.

On the charging side, Greenwood said it is crucial that the available infrastructure matches up to the EVs themselves, often a cut above their petrol-powered alternatives. Chargepoint rollout needs to accelerate, demanding government support and industry investment.

The industry has, Greenwood announced, committed £6 billion in chartered investment before 2030. Beyond this, customer confidence is key, and to support this, Greenwood laid out some of the parameters the government intends to set, noting the importance of public chargepoint regulation.

By November this year, chargepoint operators (CPOs) will be required to provide 24/7 access to free helplines, 99% reliability and increased payment options: “Consumers need accessible, affordable and trustworthy EV charging.”

Greenwood also touched on the wider decarbonisation effort, pointing out that as more EVs take to the roads, energy demand will increase. To manage this, in the face of Labour’s commitment to a decarbonized electricity grid by 2030, Greenwood said “We have the tools to make this transition smart”.

As of now, all domestic and commercial chargepoints come with smart capabilities, enabling flexibility that will support the grid, and more public networks are beginning to offer the option, too. She also highlighted the opportunity that Vehicle to Everything (V2X) presents for cost-saving as well as catering for local and national energy needs.

She finished: “Our mission-driven government is committed to building a cleaner, greener and more stable future.”

