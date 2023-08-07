64% of people support development of new grid infrastructure – RenewableUK

According to new research released by RenewableUK today (7 August), 64% of the GB population support the development of new grid infrastructure.
The development of grid infrastructure could support Britain on its decarbonisation journey and bolster efforts to increase energy security. The report, commissioned by RenewableUK and conducted by Survation, also revealed that just 5% of the population oppose the development of grid infrastructure.
Support is popular amongst Conservative voters, with 71% in favour of supporting the rollout of grid infrastructure and 6% opposing it.
The publication of the data comes as Nick Winser, the UK Government’s electricity networks commissioner, released a “landmark” report last week (4 August) detailing how GB can halve the required time to build grid infrastructure. You can find out more via Current±’s analysis here.
Two out of the 18 recommendations made by Winser in the report highlighted the need to boost community engagement and benefits. Recommendations twelve and thirteen stated that the Future System Operator (FSO) and Transmission Operators (TOs) should “work with the government to design and implement a focused information campaign on the need for a grid refresh. As well as this, there should also be a clear and public set of guidelines for community benefits”.
RenewableUK’s polling highlighted the rising appetite for community benefits with 61% of respondents saying that a “guaranteed community benefit fund provided by a grid developer would make them more in favour of an electricity powerline within five miles of their home”. Amongst Conservative votes, this figure jumped to 65%.
One of the other key statistics focused on boosting clear communication surrounding grid infrastructure development. According to the polling, 62% said clear guidance from grid developers about the various ways in which the grid infrastructure could be changed would make them more favourable towards it.
Commenting on the release of the data, Barnaby Wharton, RenewableUK’s director of future electricity systems, said: “This polling shows that, contrary to some widespread misconceptions, most people are actually in favour of building vital new grid infrastructure to connect up clean energy projects and enable them to deliver cheap power to British homes and businesses, increasing our energy security. It’s interesting for government to note that Conservative voters support this even more than the general public.
“Not only is there a strong foundation of support for new grid development, but government can build on that support by taking forward the recommendations in the report just released by the government’s Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser.
“One of the clear messages from the polling is that people want to feel the benefits of hosting new grid near their homes, with funding for local community projects high on their list of priorities, alongside clear explanations of why it’s needed and how they can influence what’s built in their area.
“We now have an opportunity to move forward and reach a greater consensus on how to modernise our grid, so that’s fit for purpose in the twenty-first century, while ensuring that we maintain strong public support for these vital upgrades which will benefit everyone.”