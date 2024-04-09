The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 9, 2024

AREG, Aberdeen City Council launch offshore wind initiative

By George Heynes
The initiative aims to boost digital technologies in the offshore wind space. Image: AREG.
The initiative aims to boost digital technologies in the offshore wind space. Image: AREG.

The Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and Aberdeen City Council have launched a new initiative to strengthen the offshore wind sector.

Dubbed the “Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation” initiative, the project will focus on delivering tailored expert advice, leadership support, and networking opportunities to help digital technology SMEs transition seamlessly into the offshore wind sector.

This project introduces a new method to transform the offshore wind renewables industry by utilising advanced digital technologies. According to the organisations, it has the potential to greatly benefit local businesses and the renewables industry as a whole.

It is worth noting that the initiative was granted £45,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Local Business Support Fund (UKSPF), managed by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City Council.

AREG chairperson Jean Morrison said: “This groundbreaking and innovative Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation project will make a significant impact on local businesses and the wider renewables industry.

“AREG’s focus is on aiding digital technology SMEs to identify opportunities to expand their services and offerings into the fast-growing renewables. This initiative is crucial in enabling SMEs to harness their expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, software development, and data analytics, applying these skills to tackle challenges within the offshore wind sector.”

Hydrogen innovation and expansion in Aberdeen

In March 2024, Swedish state-owned power company Vattenfall completed a “world-first” development phase for offshore hydrogen production in Scotland.

The project, which has been exploring the possibilities of hydrogen production via offshore wind farms and transportation to shore, has concluded following two years of work.

Dubbed the HT1 Project, Vattenfall’s project was designed around its European Offshore Wind Development Centre located off the coast of Aberdeen. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 funding programme funded the project.

Having tested the development phase for decentralised offshore hydrogen production and in light of other industry advances, Vattenfall has decided to conclude the project. Vattenfall will continue to explore fossil fuel-free hydrogen production as part of the energy transition.

Vattenfall confirmed that the findings from the project will be presented later in 2024. 

Tags
Aberdeen, decarbonisation, offshore, offshore wind, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
National Grid Network Wires

UKPN and ScottishPower Energy Networks complete £44 million network upgrades

Aceleron Energy went into administration in September 2023. Image: ADVIK.

ADVIK acquires UK battery repurposing tech company Aceleron

EV Lloyds Parked near charging points

Formula E, Aggreko announce deal for sustainable sport events

Renewable_COnnections_BESS_Image_Renewable_Connections_750_420_80_s_c1

Field: Battery energy storage could slash curtailment costs by 80% annually

The changes will apply from 1 July. Image: Ofgem.

Ofgem reveals new changes to the non-domestic energy sector

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.