AREG, Aberdeen City Council launch offshore wind initiative

The Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) and Aberdeen City Council have launched a new initiative to strengthen the offshore wind sector.
Dubbed the “Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation” initiative, the project will focus on delivering tailored expert advice, leadership support, and networking opportunities to help digital technology SMEs transition seamlessly into the offshore wind sector.
This project introduces a new method to transform the offshore wind renewables industry by utilising advanced digital technologies. According to the organisations, it has the potential to greatly benefit local businesses and the renewables industry as a whole.
It is worth noting that the initiative was granted £45,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Local Business Support Fund (UKSPF), managed by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City Council.
AREG chairperson Jean Morrison said: “This groundbreaking and innovative Enhancing Offshore Wind Renewables through Digital Innovation project will make a significant impact on local businesses and the wider renewables industry.
“AREG’s focus is on aiding digital technology SMEs to identify opportunities to expand their services and offerings into the fast-growing renewables. This initiative is crucial in enabling SMEs to harness their expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics, software development, and data analytics, applying these skills to tackle challenges within the offshore wind sector.”
Hydrogen innovation and expansion in Aberdeen
In March 2024, Swedish state-owned power company Vattenfall completed a “world-first” development phase for offshore hydrogen production in Scotland.
The project, which has been exploring the possibilities of hydrogen production via offshore wind farms and transportation to shore, has concluded following two years of work.
Dubbed the HT1 Project, Vattenfall’s project was designed around its European Offshore Wind Development Centre located off the coast of Aberdeen. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 funding programme funded the project.
Having tested the development phase for decentralised offshore hydrogen production and in light of other industry advances, Vattenfall has decided to conclude the project. Vattenfall will continue to explore fossil fuel-free hydrogen production as part of the energy transition.
Vattenfall confirmed that the findings from the project will be presented later in 2024.