Arenko and RWE agree trading software deal

Energy industry software provider Arenko has inked a framework deal with RWE Supply and Trading, allowing RWE to use Arenko’s Nimbus Trade platform for automated trading across new projects.
Nimbus Trade will initially be rolled out across three RWE solar and storage projects currently under construction. As part of the agreement, Arenko will integrate RWE’s in-house trading algorithms and trading capabilities into the Nimbus Trade product. This will provide RWE’s trading desk—which currently trades approximately 17.5% of UK power—with a new and advanced set of automated trading capabilities.
The Nimbus software platform allows battery developers and asset owners to monitor and track a battery’s performance within a project, enabling them to check the technology’s status and optimise projects effectively.
Rupert Newland, founder and CEO of Arenko, said, “We look forward to building this relationship. The three initial DC-coupled solar projects are some of the most advanced, large-scale collocated projects in the world, and we can’t wait to go live early in the new year.”
He added: “RWE are a major new software customer for Arenko and we are thrilled to be playing our part in helping them to achieve their ambitious targets. Developing software at an enterprise-grade level for globally leading customers, like RWE, is core to achieving Arenko’s mission and vision”
Another success for Arenko
The news comes a little over a week after Arenko revealed to Current± that its Nimbus software would be implemented across Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio.
Under this deal, 18 grid-scale BESS projects, with a total capacity of just under 500MW, will be brought onto the AI-enabled Nimbus platform over the next six months. The first of these assets is expected to be fully integrated into the platform within a few weeks of the deal’s closure.
A number of batteries on Arenko’s Nimbus platform came to the rescue earlier this week when a major interconnector failure suddenly prevented 1.4GW of power from flowing into the UK from Norway. Batteries on the Nimbus platform, as well as those optimised by other firms, stepped up within seconds in order to restore the UK’s network frequency to optimal levels.
