News
Tech, Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 12, 2024

Arenko signs asset management software deal with Varco Energy

By Molly Green

Varco Energy, a UK-based battery storage asset owner, has expanded its initial trading services relationship with technology provider Arenko.

The two have agreed an asset management software deal that sees Varco purchase Arenko’s Nimbus Performance product across its portfolio of three long-duration storage projects (LDES) with nearly 160MW/377MWh combined capacity.

The software solution provides asset owners comprehensive data insights across diversified and complex asset portfolios. The storage assets will integrate onto Nimbus as they energise, with the AI-driven software platform providing Varco with automated asset management.

Arenko will trade Varco’s battery storage assets in the energy market as well as providing performance insights and alerting and reporting capabilities.

This builds on an initial partnership signed last November, which saw Arenko act as the route to market provider for two of Varco’s battery energy storage (BESS) sites, whilst also providing alternate other project commercialisation services.

James Mills, director of Varco Energy, said: “We believe the enhanced insight, control, and real-time management capabilities this provides will deliver significant value to our investors and the broader energy system. As batteries emerge as the pivotal asset class in the energy transition, their digital nature offers a unique source of value and flexibility.”

Recently (5 September), the software provider sold Nimbus Performance to Gresham House on 250MW of batteries to help manage the latter’s tolling arrangements with Octopus Energy.

According to Arenko Group founder and CEO, Rupert Newland, the contract is “further evidence of a growing trend among the most advanced asset owners to focus on actively managing the technical performance of their portfolios across multiple projects and stakeholders”.

As covered by Current±, Arenko officially launched the beta version of its Nimbus Portfolio Performance Tool in November 2022. The company has already been providing optimisation services to two Vattenfall battery assets co-located with wind farms.

Increasing revenue for BESS projects

The value offered by batteries for grid balancing is a point of increasing interest, as grid constraints, highlighted by electrification and the addition of variable renewable energy sources, threaten net zero targets.

On 21 August, Modo Energy analysis revealed that BESS projects earned the second-highest daily total revenue in 2024, reaching a high of £250/MW, just below April’s high of £258/MW.

This rise in negative-priced periods—in this case predominantly caused by periods of high wind generation coupled with low demand—has contributed to a rise in BESS revenues for late August, with low wholesale price minimums increasing wholesale revenues and frequency response prices.

Following the Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round, further Modo Energy analysis suggests that 5GW of the 9.6GW of renewable energy capacity awarded contracts in AR6 could be suitable for, or has already revealed plans for, co-located battery storage. As a result, as much as 1.4GW of BESS capacity could be created as part of new renewable projects resulting from the AR6.

Tags
Arenko, battery energy storage, battery management system, bess, Gresham House, grid balancing, grid capacity, software, varco energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Smart-Meter-credit-ESG

Cornwall Insight: CfD scheme to have minimal impact on consumer bills

Houses of parliament viewed from across the river Thames.

Great British Energy Bill passes through second reading

An Asian man and a white man shake hands in front of a blue background after a successful business deal

BMW, Toyota team up for hydrogen fuel cell development

an SP Energy Networks Van

SP Energy Networks makes infrastructure investments for north Wales

A wind turbine at night, with purple light and text reading "owned by consumers" projected onto it

Ripple Energy calls for easier access to community energy

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.