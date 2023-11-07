The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 7, 2023

Battery electric vehicle sales prediction for 2023 revised down to 324,000 units

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
A woman charging her EV. Image: ScottishPower
A woman charging her EV. Image: ScottishPower

The sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in the UK for 2023 have been revised down by 1.7% to 324,000 units.

This is despite BEV’s 42nd consecutive month of growth year-on-year with 23,943 new registrations during October, up 20.1% from the same period a year earlier, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

However, despite the continued growth of BEV’s registrations, it still struggles to increase its market share, which was at 15.6% in October, a small increase from the 14.8% of market share in October 2022. So far this year, in terms of market segments, private registrations accounted for less than one in four new BEVs, underscoring the need for fiscal incentives for private consumers, said SMMT.

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) on the other hand had a higher YoY increase with sales up 24.6%, and 19,574 new registrations in October, after experiencing its best month of the year in September with 38,014 hybrids registered.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at SMMT, said: “With demand for new cars surpassing pre-pandemic levels in the month, the market is defying expectations and driving growth. As fleet uptake flourishes, particularly for EVs, sustained success depends on encouraging all consumers to invest in the latest zero emission vehicles. The Autumn Statement is a key opportunity for government to introduce incentives and facilitate infrastructure investment. Doing so would send a clear signal of support for drivers, reassuring them that now is the time to switch to electric.”

Moreover, new plug-in registrations compared to new standard chargers installed has improved in the third quarter of this year with one new charger for every 26 plug-in car hitting the road between July and September. The number improved from the same period in 2022 when one new charger was met with 38 new plug-in cars.

During Q3 2023, 4,753 new chargers were installed with four out of five from London and the South East, showing a disproportion between these two regions and the rest of the UK, as they accounted for less than two in five new plug-in car registrations during the same period.

“With EV uptake greatly influenced by perceptions of chargepoint infrastructure availability and accessibility, action should be taken to ensure more equitable distribution and pricing for public charging. Reducing VAT on public charging to match home use would mean those unable to install their own chargepoint – typically those in flats, terraces and rented accommodation – would avoid paying four times the tax paid by those who can – typically those who own houses with off-street parking,” said the SMMT.

This comes after OVO slashed rates for its Charge Anytime by 30% to 7p/kWh last week, further increasing the disparities between charging a car at home with public charging, which has an average cost of 0.48/kWh.

Tags
battery electric vehicles, bev, electric vehicles, ev charging, ev sales, HEV, smmt
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Octopus_Energy_boat_trip_to_Lincs_Offshore_Wind_Farm._5._Credit__Octopus_Energy_1

Irish investment sees Octopus’ Sky fund surpass £1 billion

Image: Kerbo Charge.

Current± Disruptors: Kerbo Charge on unlocking kerbside EV charging

A woman charging her EV. Image: ScottishPower

Battery electric vehicle sales prediction for 2023 revised down to 324,000 units

No10_door_-_credit_Gov.UK_750_420_s_c1

Government to introduce annual oil and gas licensing

This adds to the 10GW of capacity that was unlocked for 'shovel-ready' power projects earlier this year. Image: National Grid.

National Grid to accelerate connection for 10GW of battery storage

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.