Believ installs UK’s northern-most EV chargepoint

EV chargepoint operator (CPO) Believ has partnered with a hotel in Scotland to fund charger installations in the Scottish Highlands.
In partnership with the Ulbster Arms Hotel in Halkirk, Believe installed three new chargepoints: two 22kW Landis + Gyr fast chargers and one ultra-rapid 120kW wallbox charger. These support a range of charging needs, with the 22kW chargers suited to overnight charging, while the ultra-rapid wallbox will provide a full charge in under an hour.
Property and acquisitions director at Believ, Craig Butler, said: “Hotels often lend themselves to a blended approach where different charging speeds are required to suit those using facilities such as restaurants and those staying overnight, offering the best value and experience.
According to Zapmap data, the installation is the northern-most ultra-rapid charger operating in the UK. The hotel is on the North Coast 500 road trip route, and supporting EV drivers with destination charging is another way to encourage uptake across the country.
John Drummond, director of the Ulbster Arms, said that the chargepoints are “paving the way” for more EV usage across the North of Scotland and answer to increased requests from guests that the hotel provide EV charging.
Remote EV chargers
Last week, E.ON Drive announced plans to install 42 ultra-rapid EV chargers across six sites in Scotland, strategically positioned near major cities such as Dundee, Edinburgh, Stirling, and Dunfermline. Previously, it operated just one ultra-rapid site in Scotland, at its hub in Aberdeen. E.ON said this is its most northerly charging station in the UK. Aberdeen is 206 miles south of Halkirk, where Believ’s installation is.
A trial has also seen public EV charging made available on one of the most remote inhabited islands on the planet, British overseas territory St Helena. Global car manufacturer Subaru and Norwegian EV charger brand Easee collaborated with the government for a trial that saw an Easee Charge unit installed beside the museum in the capital, Jamestown. It was connected to the St. Helena grid by island power provider Connect St Helena Ltd.
Managing director of the UK branch of Easee said the project resonated with the company because it believes location should not be a barrier to the EV transition.