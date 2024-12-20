News
Heat
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 20, 2024

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: Applications rise 27% year on year

By Kit Million Ross
The outside of a modern house at dusk with many potted plants and a heat pump outside
BUS applications have broadly increased year on year. Image: Aira

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has released the latest statistics on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

As of the end of November 2024, 62,191 applications have been made to the BUS, with 97% of these applications being for grants towards air source heat pumps (ASHPs). The total number of applications made in November decreased by 16% from the previous month, falling from 3,857 in October 2024 to 3,239 in November. However, over the longer term, BUS applications continue to increase, with applications rising 27% from the same month in 2023.

Up to the end of November 2024, 53,238 vouchers were issued, an 18% decrease on the previous month and a 7% drop from November 2023, which saw 3,019 vouchers issued compared to 2,557 in November 2024. The number of vouchers issued for November 2024 is the third highest since the start of the scheme. While the year on year decline in voucher issues may seem concerning, it is worth considering the context of the previous year to fully understand this decline.

In September 2023, the previous government announced that the grant level for the BUS would increase by £2,500 from the following month, leading many homeowners to delay their application until October 2023. This then triggered a surge of voucher approvals in November 2023, which explains some of the year on year decline in voucher approvals.

To date, 39,786 grants have been paid through the scheme, with 2,378 grants being paid in November of this year – the second-highest month on record. The majority of grants were paid to homes replacing their gas boiler systems (51%), followed by replacing oil heating systems (19%), and adding heating systems to properties that did not previously have a heating system at all (16%).

Regional breakdowns of heat pump installations have remained similar to previous months and years, with the largest number of installations taking place in the South East of England at 7,917 installations (20%), followed by the South West (7,279 and 18% share). The North East saw the fewest installations, with just 1,107 installations taking place in the region, or 3% of total installations.

Commenting on the latest figures, Gav Murray, Hive Heating Director at Centrica New Business Net Zero, said: “Despite a slight drop in applications in November 2024 has been a record-breaking year for heat pump technology adoption in the UK, indicating that more people than ever are wanting to switch to cleaner, more sustainable energy. “The challenge for the industry as we head into next year will be to ensure that the right support, whether that be grants or incentives, is in place to enable even more people to unlock the cost-saving and environmental benefits.”

Daniel Särefjord, CEO of heat pump firm Aira UK, added: “These results demonstrate that year on year, more British households are embracing eco-friendly heat pumps. However, the steady decline month on month shows there are fundamental changes required if we’re to switch more homes to efficient, clean energy technology.

“The recent BUS application numbers demonstrate that the recent government announcement to include heat pumps in permitted development, whilst designed to have a positive impact, may have in fact stalled uptake. It’s clear the government need to announce an implementation date for this policy change and give people the clarity they need to make the switch without delay.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
aira, bus, centrica, clean heating, decarbonisation, DESNZ, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, heat pump, heating, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
SSEN Transmission

SSEN projects receive £550,000 innovation funding

wind-energy-g71d13df1f_1920

UK government overhauls planning policy to roll out renewables

DNV AI

Ofgem consults consumers on an AI-enabled energy system

wind turbines at sunset

MPs plan largest ever renewable energy subsidy auction

image

Proving ‘ready and needed’, higher securities and sub-5MW exemption: NESO’s final grid connections reform proposals loom

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.