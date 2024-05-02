Cable installation begins for Celtic Interconnector

A significant milestone has been reached for the Celtic Interconnector project, the subsea power cable linking the electricity grids of Ireland and France: High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) cable installation has begun on the land side of the project in Ireland.
This phase of work marks a step forward in the realisation of the project that will see the Irish energy grid directly connected to continental Europe for the first time via a 575km interconnector running through the Celtic Sea.
HVAC cables will be placed within newly installed HVAC ducts and joint bays, where the cable ends will be jointed.
When completed, the energy infrastructure project will allow the movement of 700MW capacity in both directions, running from Knockraha in east Cork to the French network connection point in La Martyre, Finistère, France.
The Celtic Interconnector is being developed by EirGrid, the electricity transmission system operator in Ireland, and its French counterpart, RTE.
EirGrid chief infrastructure officer Michael Mahon said: “This advancement underscores the commitment of all contractors and agencies to enhance energy connectivity and contribute to more secure and sustainable electricity.
“Without the expertise and hard work of all partners involved, this achievement would not have been possible to progress the project.
“As we mark this achievement, we also express our appreciation to the residents and stakeholders of east Cork for their continued cooperation and support throughout the project’s progression and we look forward to continued progress and collaboration as we work towards the successful completion of this key energy project.”
Interconnectors and Ireland
Previously, Ireland’s energy had to be distributed to the UK via the EirGrid and Moyle interconnectors. As energy margins become tighter, interconnections could well be crucial in ensuring energy stability.
Ireland could play a major role in both the decarbonisation and stabilisation of the Europe energy grid. With vast quantities of renewable generation projects, namely wind, Ireland has the potential to distribute green energy to mainland Europe.
Plans for the Celtic Interconnector were first unveiled late in 2022. Since then, a 700MW Northern Ireland-Scotland interconnector project has been explored, aiming to connect the countries by the end of the decade.