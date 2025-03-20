News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 20, 2025

CCC releases Northern Irish carbon budget

By Kit Million Ross
the top of a wind turbine surrounded by mist
The CCC says that NI must increase the pace of decarbonisation. Image: Sander Weeteling via Unsplash.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has launched a report on the decarbonisation pathway for Northern Ireland.

The CCC released Northern Ireland’s Fourth Carbon Budget, and recommends that Northern Ireland targets an emissions reduction of 77% of annual average emissions compared to the 1990 baseline over the five year period between 2038 and 2042.

In 2022, emissions in Northern Ireland were 21.3 MtCO2e, which represents a 26% reduction from the 1990 baseline. As such, Northern Ireland needs to significantly increase the pace of carbon emissions reduction to ensure the nation meets its targets. The CCC notes that emissions reductions so far have primarily come from the energy supply, industry, and waste sectors and adds that action will need to broaden to other sectors to help meet this new carbon budget.

In order to help Northern Ireland meet this carbon budget, the CCC is making 18 priority recommendations for the country. These include expanding EV charging infrastructure across Northern Ireland, in order to address the fact that Northern Ireland currently has the fewest public EV chargepoints per capita of any of the UK nations. According to EV charger mapping service Zapmap, Northern Ireland has only 159 rapid and ultra-rapid chargepoints, less than half of the next lowest UK region.

Furthermore, the CCC is recommending that the nation rapidly transitions to low-carbon electric heat. Most Northern Irish homes are heated by oil boilers, which have significantly high emissions levels.

Data from the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), which certifies heat pump installers and products, shows that Northern Ireland has some of the lowest uptake of heat pumps in the UK, with only around 1% of homes having heat pumps installed for home heating. The CCC notes that although heat pump uptake will save most consumers money, effort must be made to support homeowners with the upfront costs of heat pump installation.

The CCC also recommends that Northern Ireland introduces a support scheme for renewable generation, building on the British and Irish Contracts for Difference scheme, encourage lower carbon farming practices, and produce a strategy for carbon capture and storage.

The announcement of Northern Ireland’s fourth carbon budget comes just weeks after the CCC released Britain’s seventh carbon budget, covering the same timeframe. The CCC has set this Seventh budget as 532 MtCO2e, including emissions from international aviation and shipping. This target – which represents a three-quarters cut from current emissions levels – has been called “ambitious” by the CCC, especially given that the UK’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2023 alone were 423.3 MtCO2e.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
carbon budget, CCC, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, northern ireland, policy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
pylons at a colourful sunset

NESO T-1 and T-4 capacity market results roundup

a 3d render of a tidal stream energy system

SHINES project launches for tidal energy research across Europe

a graph showing the rise in BESS revenues

Cornwall Insight: battery revenues quadruple with NESO grid stabilising service

a house with solar panels

SSEN Distribution project launches to speed grid connection for net zero homes

s300_whitehall-place-exterior-960x640

Great British Energy board has inaugural meeting; chancellor to keep cutting red tape

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.