March 12, 2024

Centrica completes 20MW hydrogen-blend peaker plant

By George Heynes
The hydrogen-blend engines. Image: Centrica
Multinational energy services company Centrica has completed construction on a 20MW hydrogen-blend-ready-gas-fired peaking plant in Worcestershire.

The hydrogen plant, developed at a previously decommissioned power plant in Redditch, is designed to support times of high or peak demand for electricity. This is often when variable or intermittent generation sources like solar and wind can’t meet demand.

As such, peaker plants are often used, usually utilising gas or fossil fuels. Integrating a hydrogen blend into this particular plant helps decarbonise the plant and the energy being provided to the grid.

The plant utilises eight engines that burn a blend of natural gas and hydrogen. This futureproofs the site and helps the UK transition towards a decarbonised energy system.

The site is under final testing, with the first generation likely in mid-March 2024.

Centrica is set to redevelop several legacy power stations as part of an up to £800 million decarbonisation strategy. That includes redeveloping several legacy power stations, including the Brigg Energy Park, into a power generation and battery storage asset.

Gregory McKenna, managing director at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “As we transition to a greener, more flexible grid system, gas-fired power plants like the one at Redditch will help meet the UK’s fluctuating energy needs by providing power to homes and communities when demand outweighs supply. We have ambitious plans to build a portfolio of flexible assets which will play a critical role as the safety net for the grid.

North West of England could be a hydrogen hotspot

In recent news, a study conducted by the North West Hydrogen Alliance (NWHA), an association looking to promote hydrogen’s role in the decarbonisation of the North West, found that the region could see demand surge for low-carbon hydrogen to around 2GW by 2030.

The study concludes there is a strong belief that both industry and power generators will be the first movers to adopt hydrogen.

Although the study narrows this down to the North West, the same can be said about the rest of the UK. Hydrogen, albeit in its carbon-intensive form, “grey”, is often used in industrial practices already. As such, there is already demand to transition to green hydrogen to reduce its carbon footprint.

However, due to the North West’s prowess in industrial practices, demand could soar in the region. By 2050, NWHA expects demand to reach around 7.5GW, with a significant portion to be taken up by the transportation sector and heating buildings.

