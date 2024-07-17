News
Emobility
July 17, 2024

ChargeUK: home, workplace and public EV chargepoints currently deliver 7GW of power per day

By George Heynes
ChargeUK has called on the new government to equalise VAT at 5% for private and public charging. Image: UKPN.

Electric vehicle (EV) trade association ChargeUK has claimed that the UK’s home, workplace and public chargepoint network can deliver 7GW of power daily.

The organisation, founded in April last year, also said that a new public chargepoint is installed every 25 minutes in the UK, meaning the nation will exceed the 300,000 chargers by 2030 target.

Conducted in conjunction with research organisation New Automotive, the whitepaper titled Powering Ahead to 2030 outlines that there are nearly a million home, workplace and public chargepoints in the UK today.

Specifically, there are around 809,181 home chargers, 57,510 workplace chargers and 64,632 public chargers.

Around 930,000 of these chargepoints are installed across the country, supporting around 1.1 million EVs. This means that the chargepoint rollout has grown steadily with EV adoption, with almost one chargepoint available for every EV.

It is worth noting that the power these EV chargepoints can deliver has steadily risen over the course of the past couple of years, with April 2022 seeing around 2.8GW of capacity.

Image: ChargeUK.

The average growth rate in public chargepoint numbers has been 38% yearly over the past three years. If deployment continues at exponential growth, the number of chargepoints doubles every two years, and the UK will exceed 300,000 public chargepoints by 2030.

The paper also states that this was the conclusion of the National Infrastructure Commission’s (NIC) recent Infrastructure Progress Review, which concluded that “to reach 300,000 chargers by 2030, the number of public chargepoints installed annually must continue to grow at around 30% per year.”

Image: ChargeUK.

Vicky Read, CEO of ChargeUK said: “In little more than a decade, the UK’s charging sector has grown to become a major player in the green economy, providing the infrastructure that more than a million EV drivers rely on today and scaling fast to deliver the charging needed through to 2030 and beyond.

“While the outlook is positive, work is still to be done. Delivering what the UK needs by 2030 means continuing to grow at pace, ensuring that deployment ramps up in locations that delays have hampered, and ensuring the UK has a thriving EV market, so that investment in infrastructure continues at scale.”

Read added: “ChargeUK’s members are committed to this, but we cannot do this without the backing of the new Government, who we call on take the steps needed to remove delivery barriers, help us offer affordable charging and support our investment, as set out in our manifesto.” 

Similar

