News
Tech, Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 7, 2025

Connected Energy, Forsee Power to develop grid-scale energy storage using second-life eBus batteries

By Kit Million Ross
a man stands next to a rack of batteries
Alex Charr, COO of Connected Energy, with one of the modular BESS units. Image: Connected Energy.

Connected Energy has announced that it has partnered with Forsee Power to jointly design and develop a new kind of battery energy storage system (BESS) using second-life batteries from electric buses.

The system will utilise Forsee Power’s ZEN 35 and ZEN 42 batteries, which Forsee Power states are currently in use in around 1,500 electric buses in Europe. Once these batteries have reached the end of their useful life in electric vehicles, they can be combined and deployed in battery storage systems that can be used in a variety of scenarios, including behind-the-meter or supporting renewable energy generation.

The companies state that they are both committed to scaling up the development of this technology in order to meet global demand for energy storage. According to Forsee Power, the first 2.5MWh system will be operational in the UK in the final quarter of this year, with larger-scale projects typically exceeding 25MWh set to follow across the UK and France.

Matthew Lumsden, CEO of Connected Energy, said that the partnership represented “a significant step forward” in delivering a second-life economy for EV batteries. He added: “The availability of second-life batteries is increasing rapidly, and the best way to realise the value in them is through partnerships that span the value chain.”

Christophe Gurtner, chairman and CEO of Forsee Power, agreed, adding that the significant number of second-life batteries the company has access to across the world means the potential future of this system is “huge”.

Second life, second chance

As the EV market matures and more batteries reach the end of their useful lifespan, an increasing number of firms are considering how to best use second-life batteries.

Second life BESS firm Evyon announced last week that it is joining forces with EV charging infrastructure provider Elywhere in order to expand the reach of both companies. Evyon will provide second life batteries to Elywhere to support the latter’s EV charging infrastructure across Europe.

Meanwhile, battery recycling is also becoming an increased focus in the EV market. Last month, UK-based clean technology firm Altilium announced that it has begun construction of its EV battery recycling facility in Plymouth, Devon, which once complete, will have the capacity to recover critical battery minerals, including lithium, nickel and graphite from up to 24,000 EVs each year.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Energy Storage Summit 2026

24 February 2026
London, UK
This isn't just another summit – it's our biggest and most exhilarating Summit yet! Picture this: immersive workshop spaces where ideas come to life, dedicated industry working groups igniting innovation, live podcasts sparking lively discussions, hard-hitting keynotes that will leave you inspired, and an abundance of networking opportunities that will take your connections to new heights!
Find Out More
Tags
bess, connected energy, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, energy storage, forsee power, Renewables, second life, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
OEV-office

Octopus Energy launches £30 a month EV charging tariff

Dan McGrail at Innovation Zero

GB Energy board still considering ‘right places to go’

Solar Panels - Local Energy

Welsh government makes £10 million funding available for community energy projects

admin-ajax (12)

DESNZ, Ofgem seek industry feedback on energy code reforms

Image-3-e1727945375678

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025: ‘future-proofing an entire ecosystem’

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.