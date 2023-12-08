Conrad Energy completes first wind acquisition

Independent power producer, Conrad Energy has completed the acquisition of its first wind farm – the Port of Liverpool Wind Farm.
Located along the Alexandra, Canada and Huskisson docks, the Port of Liverpool Wind Farm is comprised of four Nordex N90 2.5MW turbines has been operational since 2009, with an installed capacity of 10MW.
“As our first wind asset, this is an exciting and ambitious step forward in our plans to support the energy transition in Great Britain,” said Steven Hardman, CEO at Conrad Energy.
“Our footprint in the North West of England already comprises flexible generation and battery storage, and this wind farm is an extension of our commitment to the region. With battery, hydrogen, and solar forming part of our portfolio and with a strong 2GW development and construction pipeline, adding wind power was a natural next step.”
With an 84MW portfolio of operational battery energy storage sites, Conrad Energy also recently began construction on its first solar project, the 45MW Larport site.