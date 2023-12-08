The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 8, 2023

Conrad Energy completes first wind acquisition

By Lena Dias Martins
Conrad Energy also recently began construction on its first solar project, the 45MW Larport site. Image: Conrad Energy.

Independent power producer, Conrad Energy has completed the acquisition of its first wind farm – the Port of Liverpool Wind Farm.

Located along the Alexandra, Canada and Huskisson docks, the Port of Liverpool Wind Farm is comprised of four Nordex N90 2.5MW turbines has been operational since 2009, with an installed capacity of 10MW.

“As our first wind asset, this is an exciting and ambitious step forward in our plans to support the energy transition in Great Britain,” said Steven Hardman, CEO at Conrad Energy.

“Our footprint in the North West of England already comprises flexible generation and battery storage, and this wind farm is an extension of our commitment to the region. With battery, hydrogen, and solar forming part of our portfolio and with a strong 2GW development and construction pipeline, adding wind power was a natural next step.”

With an 84MW portfolio of operational battery energy storage sites, Conrad Energy also recently began construction on its first solar project, the 45MW Larport site.

Tags
Conrad Energy, offshore wind, port of liverpool wind farm
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
OVO x Heat Pump Plus

OVO DFS customers earn £463,000 in last month

IM_Plans_-_PDAs_Zoom_Landscape

Starting pistol sounds for offshore development in the Celtic Sea

Conrad-Energy-MN-groundbreaking-1024x731-1_750_420_80_s_c1

Conrad Energy completes first wind acquisition

There are 1

Publicly accessible EV chargers in Ireland see ‘substantial drop’ in Q3 2023

Turbines_-_(C)_BOWL_-_taken_by_Noel_-__27_Feb_2019

SSE Renewables steps closer to constructing 4.1GW offshore wind project

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.