Construction of UK’s ‘largest’ consumer-owned wind farm begins

Ripple Energy’s 18.8MW consumer-owned wind farm, dubbed the largest of its kind, has begun construction with four of the eight wind turbines now assembled.
Located in Kirkoswald, Ayrshire in Scotland, this is the organisation’s second co-owned wind power project, and allows it’s owners to receive discounted energy in accordance to the size of their share in the renewable site.
The announcement follows a £14 million financial package from Virgin Money that was granted to support Kirk Hill Wind Farm’s construction.
It’s predecessor, Graig Fatha, a single wind farm in South Wales is set to save its 900 owners an estimated £783 on their electricity bill by the close of this year, with the annually negotiated price for the wind farm for the year being 27p/kWh, up from 9.63p/kWh in 2022.
Graig Fatha’s success meant that the 18.8MW Kirk Hill project received 16,000 expressions of interest in its seven day priority purchase window alone.
So far, the project has over 5,600 confirmed members ahead of its estimate operation date in early 2024, with average projected energy bill savings in the first years being £269.
Current± has enquired as to the negotiated price for power from Kirk Hill Wind Farm and will update this article upon a response from Ripple Energy.
“Kirk Hill Wind Farm represents the future of green energy. It is owned by 5,600 proud individuals who will benefit from the clean, low-cost energy generated by its turbines,” said Sarah Merrick, founder and CEO of Ripple Energy.
“From the moment they left the factories and made their journey across the Mediterranean and into the Port of Ayr, our members have been avidly following their journey. There’s a sense of history being made here on the west coast of Scotland as construction gets underway.”