Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

‘The scale of this is jaw-dropping’, says Octopus on the ‘first’ mass-market V2G tariff
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, sits down with Current± to discuss the development of this technology, how it can be applied to the UK’s current EV landscape and what the implications will be once it is widely adopted.
National Grid DSO releases two-year expansion plan
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
National Grid Distribution System Operator (DSO) unveiled a two-year action plan and expanded revenue stacking for flexibility services.
The UK can offer much better signals to encourage investment in the energy transition
By Luke Gibson, chief operating officer at Field
In this blog, Luke Gibson, chief operating officer at Field, delves into the UK’s decarbonisation journey and how better signals could encourage further investment into the energy transition.
UK to get European-style ‘solar subscription’
By Michael Brook, editor-in-chief at Solar Media
Norwegian-based solar marketplace Otovo launched its solar subscription product in the UK, aiming to “democratise access to solar”.
Viking Interconnector: Analysing power flows and profits
By Phil Hewitt, director of Montel EnAppSys
Phil Hewitt, director of Montel EnAppSys, explains how trading processes work across the Viking Link interconnector, who has benefited the most from it coming into operation and its impacts on European power market volumes.
