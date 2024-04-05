The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

News
Supply, Networks, Regulation
April 5, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

By Current± Staff
Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle
Octopus Energy launched the “first” mass-market vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff in the UK. Image: Octopus EV

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

‘The scale of this is jaw-dropping’, says Octopus on the ‘first’ mass-market V2G tariff

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy, sits down with Current± to discuss the development of this technology, how it can be applied to the UK’s current EV landscape and what the implications will be once it is widely adopted.

National Grid DSO releases two-year expansion plan

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

National Grid Distribution System Operator (DSO) unveiled a two-year action plan and expanded revenue stacking for flexibility services.

The UK can offer much better signals to encourage investment in the energy transition

By Luke Gibson, chief operating officer at Field

In this blog, Luke Gibson, chief operating officer at Field, delves into the UK’s decarbonisation journey and how better signals could encourage further investment into the energy transition.

UK to get European-style ‘solar subscription’

By Michael Brook, editor-in-chief at Solar Media

Norwegian-based solar marketplace Otovo launched its solar subscription product in the UK, aiming to “democratise access to solar”.

Viking Interconnector: Analysing power flows and profits

By Phil Hewitt, director of Montel EnAppSys

Phil Hewitt, director of Montel EnAppSys, explains how trading processes work across the Viking Link interconnector, who has benefited the most from it coming into operation and its impacts on European power market volumes.

decarbonisation, market, Renewables, Technology
