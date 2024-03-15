Current±’s most read stories of the week: Zonal pricing, the LionLink interconnector and SIF funding

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.
New gas power stations in Britain and support for zonal pricing
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
Energy secretary Claire Coutinho announced that a zonal pricing system could be introduced in Britain and confirmed the UK government’s support for new domestic gas power plants.
National Grid announces shortlisted LionLink interconnector locations
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
National Grid announced its three chosen location options for the 1.8GW LionLink interconnector’s landfall, cable route and converter station.
Ofgem approves £5.8 million in third round of SIF funding
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Ofgem announced the approval of funding across 44 projects focusing on grid flexibility, heat pumps and hydrogen production, as part of its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).
The energy sector skills gap and the women who fill it
By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media
Rachel Hayes, associate director of the ReWiRE mentoring programme at Regen, sat down and spoke exclusively with Current± about her approach to providing support to those fostering a career in clean energy.
Centrica completes 20MW hydrogen-blend peaker plant
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
Multinational energy services company Centrica completed construction on a 20MW hydrogen-blend-ready-gas-fired peaking plant in Worcestershire.
