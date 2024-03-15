The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 15, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Zonal pricing, the LionLink interconnector and SIF funding

By George Heynes
Energy secretary Claire Coutinho attends the IEA conference in France. Image: UK government (flickr).

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

New gas power stations in Britain and support for zonal pricing

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Energy secretary Claire Coutinho announced that a zonal pricing system could be introduced in Britain and confirmed the UK government’s support for new domestic gas power plants.

National Grid announces shortlisted LionLink interconnector locations

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

National Grid announced its three chosen location options for the 1.8GW LionLink interconnector’s landfall, cable route and converter station.

Ofgem approves £5.8 million in third round of SIF funding

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Ofgem announced the approval of funding across 44 projects focusing on grid flexibility, heat pumps and hydrogen production, as part of its Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The energy sector skills gap and the women who fill it

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Rachel Hayes, associate director of the ReWiRE mentoring programme at Regen, sat down and spoke exclusively with Current± about her approach to providing support to those fostering a career in clean energy.

Centrica completes 20MW hydrogen-blend peaker plant

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

Multinational energy services company Centrica completed construction on a 20MW hydrogen-blend-ready-gas-fired peaking plant in Worcestershire.

You can keep up to date with all of the week’s net zero news from across the UK industry by signing up for the daily and fortnightly Current± newsletters and our podcast Net Zero by Current±.

Tags
business, decarbonisation, hydrogen, interconnector, market, Renewables, SIF, Technology
