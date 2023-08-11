DESNZ announces London Energy Security Conference for Spring 2024 

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has announced that the UK will host a new energy security conference in Spring 2024.
DESNZ said the conference would bring together international governments and industry leaders to boost cooperation and speed up the deployment of clean energy infrastructure.
Energy Security minister Grant Shapps will host government ministers and industry bosses at the London Energy Security Conference, which will take place close to the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The UK hopes the new conference will enhance international cooperation and build global resilience against shocks such as the war in Ukraine.
The conference will focus on building energy resilience, speeding up the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure, advancing new technologies and reducing energy costs for consumers.
🗺️ London— Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (@energygovuk) August 10, 2023
📅 Spring 2024
⚡️ London Energy Security Conference
We’re bringing international leaders and organisations together to act on one of the greatest challenges we currently face: global energy security.
Find out more📽️👇https://t.co/FSnpdURjsi pic.twitter.com/OY5ik4dLuA
DESNZ said that the conference builds on “a significant programme of international engagement by the Energy Security Secretary” who has recently made visits to the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, France and the North Sea Summit in Belgium. Shapps also held talks with global leaders at the COP27 summit in Egypt, the G7 Meeting in Japan, the G20 Energy talks in India and the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.
Minister Grant Shapps said: “As history has shown, including more recently with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global energy security and supply is interconnected. Shockwaves quickly travel around the world and hurt consumers and businesses by sending global prices soaring. We acted swiftly to protect the British public, providing unprecedented energy bills support, cutting off all Russian gas supplies and setting out our blueprint for boosting homegrown energy production to power up Britain.”
“But energy security does not stop at our borders – our landmark London Energy Security Conference will bring together international governments and industry leaders to help rewire the global energy system and build collective resilience,” Shapps added.
DESNZ cited recent moves that it said would benefit the UK’s energy security, such as the granting of hundreds of new oil and gas licenses. This announcement was criticised by many renewable industry bodies, as renewable energy remains significantly cheaper than extracting more oil and gas from the dwindling deposits in the UK’s North Sea.
Also cited was the relatively small £22 million increase in government backing for renewables through the government’s Contracts for Difference Scheme. The total budget for Auction Round 5 (AR5) remains £58 million lower than AR4’s budget at £285 million.