The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 11, 2023

DESNZ said to move 200 civil servants to UK oil hub

By Lena Dias Martins
The UK government recently mandated annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea. Image: David Dickson (geograph).

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) is reportedly transferring 200 civil servants to a new office in Aberdeen, Scotland to boost investor confidence in North Sea oil, according to coverage from the Financial Times.

Citing a source “familiar to the plan”, the publication revealed that the relocation plans are due to be unveiled this week by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, as part of a wider civil service decentralisation announcement.

A government spokesperson told Current±: “The Places for Growth programme is moving 22,000 government roles out of London by 2030, bringing decision makers closer to the people they serve and spreading opportunity across the UK.”

Speaking to the Financial Times Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK said that if the relocation plan goes ahead, it will signal a move away from clean energy.

The UK government has consistently shown its support for furthering the UK’s oil and gas industry, including mandating annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea to support future licensing of new oil and gas fields, as confirmed within the King’s speech in November.

Tags
DESNZ, north sea, North Sea Oil and Gas
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Renewables generate 47% of Northern Ireland’s annual electricity

5926654_4dfd9580_original

DESNZ said to move 200 civil servants to UK oil hub

Image: Solar Media.

SolarEdge on the future of the solar industry

0d3f3673-8fc3-489f-8b58-6f4066b66971

TotalEnergies joins North Sea subsea wave power project

OVO x Heat Pump Plus

OVO DFS customers earn £463,000 in last month

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.