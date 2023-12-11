DESNZ said to move 200 civil servants to UK oil hub

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) is reportedly transferring 200 civil servants to a new office in Aberdeen, Scotland to boost investor confidence in North Sea oil, according to coverage from the Financial Times.
Citing a source “familiar to the plan”, the publication revealed that the relocation plans are due to be unveiled this week by deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, as part of a wider civil service decentralisation announcement.
A government spokesperson told Current±: “The Places for Growth programme is moving 22,000 government roles out of London by 2030, bringing decision makers closer to the people they serve and spreading opportunity across the UK.”
Speaking to the Financial Times Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK said that if the relocation plan goes ahead, it will signal a move away from clean energy.
The UK government has consistently shown its support for furthering the UK’s oil and gas industry, including mandating annual oil and gas licensing in the North Sea to support future licensing of new oil and gas fields, as confirmed within the King’s speech in November.