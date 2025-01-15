News
Tech, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 15, 2025

Eclipse Power launches specialist unit for micro grids and private networks

By Molly Green
Developers that use Eclipse Power Optimise will be able to integrate and benefit from local or onsite energy generation. Image: Eclipse Power.

Eclipse Power has launched a new business unit to design, build and maintain microgrids and private energy networks for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) developments and data centres.

The venture, called Eclipse Power Optimise, will accelerate connections to the grid, reduce connection costs and “potentially” overcome Distribution Network Operator (DNO) / Transmission Owner (TO) delays and reinforcement costs, Eclipse said.

Developers that use Eclipse Power Optimise will be able to integrate and benefit from local or onsite energy generation and the design and management flexibility afforded by microgrids means that phased development is possible and can evade wait times for a full DNO connection.

Eclipse Power Optimise offers joint-venture opportunities to developers of residential, C&I and data centre projects, with potential ongoing income from network charges.

Spencer Thompson, CEO at Eclipse Power said that launching the new service is a “natural next step for Eclipse”.

He added: “More and more projects are being held up by lengthy waits to connect to the grid as demand for connections increase. We have the technology to generate energy from renewable sources locally, why not capitalise on it by generating it close to where it is needed? We no longer have to follow old models of centralised generation, transmission and distribution.”

Development director for the new unit, Alex Howison, said: “There has been a great deal of excitement around microgrids and private networks, especially among residential developments, data centres and industrial and commercial projects, where connections can be stuck in lengthy grid queues.

“We ensure that microgrids and private networks can be constructed to suit individual project requirements and support their phased investment and construction, with an eye to future optimisation and further connections.”

Grid connection reforms and the UK data centre scene

Yesterday,(14 January) NESO issued a proposal that would see the transmission impact assessment (TIA) threshold rise from 1MW to 5MW. According to NESO, “implementation of this modification before the Gate 2 window opens will release around 400 distributed generation projects from having to demonstrate Gate 2 compliance or alignment with Clean Power 2030 targets.”

While it is a major barrier to renewable energy developments, the grid’s ability to handle the number of connections backing up in the queue is a limiting factor for other developments, too, including data centres. Companies looking to build the data centres that support technology such as AI are given electricity connection dates well into the 2030s.

This is an issue that the UK government will have to address if it is to deliver on the plans it has set for AI technology in the UK; in both of its major publications of future plans (Clean Power 2030 and the AI Opportunities Plan), reforming the grid to improve the connection process plays a major role.

Revealing the Global Green Hydrogen Landscape – Insights from over 1,000 Global Projects

21 January 2025
This special webinar will reveal the current global green hydrogen projects landscape. Where are all the projects located? What has been built so far and what is in the pipeline? Which developers and electrolyser suppliers are most active in different parts of the world? Using a wealth of data covering more than 1,000 different projects - and taken from the forthcoming release of the new Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database - graphs and analysis will be displayed to allow a full understanding of how quickly this new sector is growing today and where to expect the most activity in coming years.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, decentralised energy, Eclipse Power, microgrid, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pylons stretching across a field

Ofgem opens consultation on removing 50MW capacity market limit

a laptop screen showing a graph going up and down

Wattstor launches flexi-capped renewable business tariff

pexels-kindelmedia-9800006

EDF partners Hypervolt for EV charging frequency response

ai-generated-8540922_1280

DESNZ considers smart data scheme for UK energy market

1024px-US_Air_Force_tests_first_all-electric_vehicle_fleet_in_California_(1655775)

Can Donald Trump touch the UK’s energy transition?

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.