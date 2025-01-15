Eclipse Power launches specialist unit for micro grids and private networks

Eclipse Power has launched a new business unit to design, build and maintain microgrids and private energy networks for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) developments and data centres.
The venture, called Eclipse Power Optimise, will accelerate connections to the grid, reduce connection costs and “potentially” overcome Distribution Network Operator (DNO) / Transmission Owner (TO) delays and reinforcement costs, Eclipse said.
Developers that use Eclipse Power Optimise will be able to integrate and benefit from local or onsite energy generation and the design and management flexibility afforded by microgrids means that phased development is possible and can evade wait times for a full DNO connection.
Eclipse Power Optimise offers joint-venture opportunities to developers of residential, C&I and data centre projects, with potential ongoing income from network charges.
Spencer Thompson, CEO at Eclipse Power said that launching the new service is a “natural next step for Eclipse”.
He added: “More and more projects are being held up by lengthy waits to connect to the grid as demand for connections increase. We have the technology to generate energy from renewable sources locally, why not capitalise on it by generating it close to where it is needed? We no longer have to follow old models of centralised generation, transmission and distribution.”
Development director for the new unit, Alex Howison, said: “There has been a great deal of excitement around microgrids and private networks, especially among residential developments, data centres and industrial and commercial projects, where connections can be stuck in lengthy grid queues.
“We ensure that microgrids and private networks can be constructed to suit individual project requirements and support their phased investment and construction, with an eye to future optimisation and further connections.”
Grid connection reforms and the UK data centre scene
Yesterday,(14 January) NESO issued a proposal that would see the transmission impact assessment (TIA) threshold rise from 1MW to 5MW. According to NESO, “implementation of this modification before the Gate 2 window opens will release around 400 distributed generation projects from having to demonstrate Gate 2 compliance or alignment with Clean Power 2030 targets.”
While it is a major barrier to renewable energy developments, the grid’s ability to handle the number of connections backing up in the queue is a limiting factor for other developments, too, including data centres. Companies looking to build the data centres that support technology such as AI are given electricity connection dates well into the 2030s.
This is an issue that the UK government will have to address if it is to deliver on the plans it has set for AI technology in the UK; in both of its major publications of future plans (Clean Power 2030 and the AI Opportunities Plan), reforming the grid to improve the connection process plays a major role.