EDF seeks community consultation on 400MW onshore wind farm

EDF Renewables UK is seeking community consultation for a proposed 400MW onshore wind farm located within Wauchope Forest and Newcastleton Forest.
Situated within the Scottish Borders, the Liddesdale wind farm could include up to 80 wind turbines, a battery energy storage system (BESS) and onsite solar. Crucially, it could also deliver a community fund of £5,000 per megawatt of installed capacity annually to local communities, the renewables developer said.
EDF Renewables confirmed it had submitted a scoping report for the project to Scottish Ministers via the Energy Consents Unit in late June 2023.
The local community has now been invited to attend three consultation meetings to discuss the plans with the project team. These will take place on 30 and 31 August with the third taking place on 5 September. These will be located at Newcastleton Village Hall, Southdean Village Hall and Kielder Primary School, respectively.
Andrew Bennett, development project manager at EDF Renewables UK, said: “With detailed environmental studies having been underway on site for a number of months, we are pleased to present an early-stage proposal for Liddesdale wind farm to the local community.
“These exhibition events will provide information on our approach to the project, and how we intend to develop Liddesdale wind farm in-step with local communities and the surrounding natural environment, whilst enabling Scotland to meet its net zero targets to combat climate change.
“We encourage people to come along to these upcoming events to discuss the proposals for the wind farm and provide feedback on how a renewable energy project in the local area could support local projects and aspirations. Taking on board community feedback is a key part of our approach and will be vital as we develop the project.”
He added: “Climate change, energy security and the rising costs of living are among the biggest challenges facing our society. Liddesdale wind farm will make a significant contribution to the Scottish Government’s target to reach net zero emissions by 2045 – helping to secure Scotland’s energy future and bring down costs for consumers.”
