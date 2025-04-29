News
Supply
April 29, 2025

ElectraLink: Smart meter installations increase 15% year on year

By Kit Million Ross
a smart meter on a kitchen sideboard
Installations were also up 10% from February. Image: Solar Media.

The latest data from ElectraLink has revealed that smart meter rollout in the UK is continuing at a strong pace as installations continue to rise.

According to ElectraLink, which manages the Data Transfer Service (DTS) and facilitates data transfers between energy companies in the UK electricity market, March 2025 saw smart meter installations rise 15% from the same month last year. A total of 213,000 smart meters were installed across the UK this March, around 10% more than were installed in February 2025.

Looking more broadly, ElectraLink says that smart meter installation so far in 2025 has been happening at largely the same pace as occurred in the first three months of 2024. Over 600,000 smart meters have been installed so far this year, with regional trends generally matching usual patterns. The East of England topped the leaderboard in March with 25,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 23,000 installations and the East Midlands with 21,000.

ElectraLink recently celebrated a major milestone for the British smart meter rollout programme. Late last month, the company announced that a total of 25.15 million electricity smart meters have been installed across Britain since it began tracking the smart meter rollout in 2012.

Statistics from Ofgem have revealed that the vast majority of the UK now uses smart meters in homes and businesses. According to the regulator, smart meters are currently present in 65% of homes and 61% of businesses; around 90% of installed smart meters are currently operating in smart mode, and Ofgem is undertaking compliance action with suppliers to help push this number closer to 100%.

Ofgem also noted that the smart meter rollout is beginning to slow slightly, with large energy suppliers installing 670,000 domestic and 26,000 business smart and advanced meters in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 2% decrease from the third quarter of the year and a 19% drop from the same period in 2023.

The UK government has set ambitious targets for the smart meter rollout across the nation, initially setting a target of installing smart meters in all homes and small businesses by 2025 before scaling this back in September 2023. The current target, which aims to have smart meters installed in 80% of British homes and 73% of small businesses by the end of 2025 is unlikely to be hit; the current pace of the rollout sees under one million smart meters installed every three months.

