The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Tech, Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 24, 2024

Energy suppliers to miss PPM targets for second consecutive year

By George Heynes
This would mean that most large suppliers will have missed their PPM installation target for the second consecutive year. Image: British Gas.
This would mean that most large suppliers will have missed their PPM installation target for the second consecutive year. Image: British Gas.

Ofgem: Energy suppliers will not achieve their PPM targets for 2023

Ofgem predicts that most large energy suppliers will not achieve their prepayment meter (PPM) installation targets for 2023.

In an open letter released by the energy regulator on Friday (19 January), Ofgem said it anticipates most large suppliers to miss their PPM installation target for the second consecutive year. The figures are expected to be released at the end of January.

Ofgem also discussed its “concern” over the large variance in suppliers’ smart meter and prepayment meter rollout. Its letter read that the “percentage of premises with a smart meter in Great Britain is approximately 60%” however this was not the case for PPM premises. Instead, there is a large variance between the larger suppliers’ smart PPM customer portfolios, which “causes concern”.

Several action points were referenced in the energy regulator’s 2025 Consumer Vulnerability Strategy. Amongst these was ensuring that customers had access to affordable energy and suitable services, especially for vulnerable customers who are at risk of self-disconnecting.

Indeed, Ofgem has raised concerns that PPM customers, particularly those in vulnerable situations, have not received the benefits of smart meters at the same rate as credit customers, and expects to see a “greater focus” from suppliers in delivering smart meters to these customers.

With energy suppliers expected to adhere to the Standard Licence Conditions of the Electricity and Gas Supply Licence, the energy regulator will maintain a watchful eye on further developments in this space.

PPMs continue to be under Ofgem’s spotlight

Over the course of 2023, PPMs came under scrutiny due to involuntary installations.

In February 2023, UK energy suppliers collectively agreed to halt the forced installation of PPMs into vulnerable households following a call from the then energy security secretary Grant Shapps for an investigation into the potential exploitation of these households.

The result saw Ofgem update the Code of Practise for PPMs with all energy suppliers signing this modification. The changes were confirmed to be in place from 8 November.

This change was spurred by research emerging at the time which revealed that households were being left without electricity during winter. In January 2023 new research by Citizens Advice found that 3.2 million PPM customers were cut off from their energy supply in 2022 for being unable to top up their PPM, due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Following the investigation, forced PPM installations resumed in January 2024 for a small number of suppliers including EDF, Octopus Energy and ScottishPower.

Tags
prepayment customers, prepayment meters, regulation, Technology, vulnerable energy households
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Cruachan Dam, Scotland, an existing 440MW pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facility, one of only four in the UK. PHES is the most commercially mature LDES technology, with a duration typically between 4 and 20 hours. Image: Drax Power.

LDES cap and floor welcomed by developers but lithium-ion exclusion questioned

b1409698-d904-4b25-94e8-55e93539381b

Storm Isha sees GB wind generation jump to over 50% on Sunday

UK government invests further £1.3 billion into Sizewell C construction. Image: EDF Energy.

UK government invests further £1.3 billion into Sizewell C

National Grid ESO Head Office Faraday House

ESO reveals name of Future System Operator

The deal will see the use of Panasonic’s RE100 hydrogen fuel cell technology, across a number of different sites such as hospitals. Image: Panasonic.

Greater Manchester, Panasonic to deploy green hydrogen fuel cells across public sites

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.