August 28, 2024

Enviromena, InstaVolt join forces for Winchester EV charging hub

By Kit Million Ross
A grey car plugged into an outdoor EV charger with palm trees behind
Enviromena will supply solar panels for InstaVolt's EV charging 'superhub', which is currently under construction. Image: Kindel Media via Pexels

Enviromena and InstaVolt have teamed up to develop InstaVolt’s EV charging “superhub” in Winchester.

The new superhub, which is currently in development, will have 44 ultra-rapid EV chargers, which thanks to Enviromena will be powered by 100% onsite solar.

Enviromena will install a ground-mounted solar array on the superhub site, as well as a roof-mounted system on the onsite café that will form a part of the superhub. A battery energy storage system (BESS) will also be installed in order to harness excess energy from the solar array and store it for later use. The superhub began construction in June and is due to be completed by spring 2025.

“The Enviromena team know the area well, having worked alongside the residents and community groups in Winchester while we were building, and continue to manage the neighbouring solar farm. We’re really excited to be part of this upcoming project” said Lee Adams, Enviromena’s chief commercial officer. “At Enviromena we’re always looking to push boundaries in terms of innovation and it’s great to partner up with InstaVolt – a company that is very much aligned with our own mission to lower carbon emissions through sustainable alternatives.

“The on-site solar provision means the power is right there, easily accessible and the battery energy storage system means that if the energy isn’t being used it can be stored. It’s win-win.”

InstaVolt CEO Delvin Lane added: “Our choice of partners for this site were key, the Winchester superhub is a flagship site and we required advanced technologies that will deliver, and we knew that by working with Enviromena that we’d get just that.”

Lane also noted: “This represents a major landmark for us and will be game-changing for EV drivers. Linking the South with the Midlands and beyond, the site will be a gateway to the Jurassic Coast and the South West for EV drivers who will be able to travel confidently in the knowledge that they can stop, enjoy a drink or a bite to eat, and get a fast and reliable charge”

Lane added that the upcoming Winchester site is the first of InstaVolt’s new “generation of superhubs that will serve the growing number of motorists who are choosing a greener future”. InstaVolt has previously set ambitious goals for EV charger installation, with the aim of installing 11,000 rapid chargepoints by 2030.

Interest in solar EV charging is on the rise, with many organisations working to bring this tech to life. Beam Global has been working to install solar EV chargers at several British Army bases in Cyprus, with many EV ARC solar power chargers installed to power EV’s used on the Army base.

Cars are not the only vehicles that have been the focus of solar charging. A recent project between Cornwall Council and e-bike hire provider Beryl is set to install rubberised solar panels at several Beryl charging stations across the county.

A version of this story previously appeared on our sister publication Solar Power Portal.

